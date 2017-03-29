Everett Murder Suspect Set To Be Arraigned Following Arrest In Pittsfield

March 29, 2017 8:40 AM
Filed Under: David Grossack, Frank Brescia

MALDEN (CBS) – A man charged in the murder of an Everett artist is expected to be arraigned in Malden District Court Wednesday a day after he was arrested following a month on the run.

David Grossack was on the Massachusetts Most Wanted list for the February murder of Frank Brescia, a former homeless man who had battled with addiction before becoming an accomplished artist.

frankbrescia Everett Murder Suspect Set To Be Arraigned Following Arrest In Pittsfield

Frank Brescia. (Photo credit: Boston Globe)

Brescia’s decomposing body was found inside an Oakland Ave. apartment in Everett after neighbors reported a strong odor.

On Tuesday, police arrested Grossack, who is homeless, in Pittsfield and charged him with murder.

grossack2 Everett Murder Suspect Set To Be Arraigned Following Arrest In Pittsfield

David Grossack. (Image Credit: Pittsfield Police)

Grossack is slated to be arraigned Wednesday morning in Malden District Court.

Police said the crime does not appear to have been random.

