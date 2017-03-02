Everett Murder Suspect Added To Mass. Most Wanted List

WEATHER ALERT: High Wind Warning Until 7 pm | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App
March 2, 2017 2:21 PM
David Grossack, Everett, Frank Brescia, Murder

EVERETT (CBS) — A man suspected in the murder of an Everett man whose decomposing body was discovered last weekend has been added to Massachusetts State Police’s Most Wanted List.

Authorities said they are looking for David Grossack, who is homeless and was last seen in the Boston area.

David Grossack is seen in this image from an ATM machine. (Photo credit: Middlesex County DA office)

Grossack is 47 years old, is 6 feet 2 inches tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes, according to police. He has lived in shelters in Boston, Lynn and Salem. Grossack has past ties to Saugus, Beverly and Norton, as well.

Police said he has a tattoo on the back of his left hand, near the knuckle of his index finger. He may have access to weapons.

The murder victim, 65-year-old Frank Brescia, was found dead in his Oakland Avenue apartment on Saturday after other building residents noticed a strong odor.

On a well-being check, the landlord discovered Brescia’s body, which was in “an advanced state of decomposition,” according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

Frank Brescia. (Photo credit: Boston Globe)

Brescia, who struggled with addiction and homelessness, became a painter and was profiled in the Boston Globe last January. His pieces of art sometimes sold for over $1,000.

Everett and Massachusetts State Police are continuing their investigation into Brescia’s murder.

