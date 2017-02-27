WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

Decomposing Body Found In Everett Home After Neighbors Complain About Smell

February 27, 2017 12:23 PM
Filed Under: Everett

EVERETT (CBS) — Investigators are looking into an apparent murder in Everett.

Police were called to a multi-family home on Oakland Avenue Saturday after the landlord found a man dead in a second-floor apartment.

The landlord was asked to do a well-being check after neighbors had complained about a bad smell there for days.

The man, believed to be in his 60’s, was in “an advanced state of decomposition,” according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

His name has not been made public.

Authorities have not said how the man died.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

