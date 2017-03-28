‘Most Wanted’ Suspect Arrested In Pittsfield For Murder Of Everett Painter

PITTSFIELD (CBS) – A man wanted for murdering an Everett artist last month was arrested Tuesday in Western Massachusetts.
David Grossack, who was suspected in the murder of painter Frank Brescia inside an Oakland Ave. apartment, had previously been added to the state’s Most Wanted list.
On Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. Pittsfield Police arrested Grossack, who is homeless.
Police discovered Brescia’s decomposing body on February 25 after a well-being check from neighbors who noticed a strong odor.
Brescia, who struggled with addiction and homelessness, became a painter and was profiled in the Boston Globe last January. His pieces of art sometimes sold for over $1,000.
Grossack is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Berkshire District Court.