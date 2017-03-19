St. Patrick’s Day Parade Marches Through South Boston

SOUTH BOSTON (CBS) — Though the weather was cold, the route was shortened, and the days leading up to it were mired in controversy, the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade moved through the streets of South Boston Sunday afternoon.

The parade was led by little Devin Suau, a Framingham boy who is battling a rare form of cancer.

Reporting live from the #BostonStPats parade, I’m here with one of Boston’s finest officers, Officer Devin Suau. pic.twitter.com/Szk7S0c628 — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) March 19, 2017

Devin’s family is raising awareness about his disease through the hashtag #WhyNotDevin. Suau rode atop a large police vehicle at the head of the parade.

WHYNOTDEVIN leads St Patricks Day parade in police uniform #wbz pic.twitter.com/TBC1k7rhFB — Paul Burton (@PaulWBZ) March 19, 2017

Despite the controversy after they were banned from and then reinstated in the parade, LGBTQ veterans’ group OutVets were received with loud cheers as they carried American, military, and rainbow flags.

“This has been fantastic,” OutVets head Brian Bishop told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Karyn Regal. “The reception, as you can hear–I don’t know how much of it is more of kegs and eggs this morning, or if people are just happy–but we’re just glad to be here. Now, we’ve got a new day, which is fantastic.”

Army veteran Debbie Drew marched holding the group’s banner. She is a new member–very new.

“I didn’t know this group existed until the controversy, and then I was like, oh that’s my group! And I joined,” said Drew. “Like, on Tuesday I joined.”

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Karyn Regal reports