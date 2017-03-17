South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade Route Shortened By Snow

BOSTON (CBS) – Old snow piles and the threat of new snow Sunday is forcing organizers to shorten the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in South Boston.

They say it would be impossible to remove all of the snow from Tuesday’s storm from the traditional route in time for the parade.

And they want to make sure everyone has a fun, safe time, so they trimmed the route the same way they did two years ago after the storms in 2015.

(Click on map to enlarge)

The parade kicks off at 1 p.m. at the Broadway MBTA station, runs down West Broadway to East Broadway, ending at Farragut Road.

Organizers say there will be provisions made for special viewing areas for seniors and the disabled who may not be able to view the parade on the shortened route.

It will be cold Sunday and there’s a chance of snow as well.

“Right now it looks like some snow is going to be close to Boston. I cannot actually say it’s going to be snowing at that point. It looks like it could be overspreading the region during the day. Southeastern Massachusetts will get some heavier snow. Whether it moves through Boston and areas north and west, it’s still a tough call,” said WBZ-TV meteorologist Barry Burbank.

