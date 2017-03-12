OutVets React To Receiving St. Patrick’s Day Parade Invitation

BOSTON (CBS) — The LGBT veterans group OutVets will now march in South Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.

It took leaders in the Boston community intervening to get them into the event.

That decision was earlier this weekend. Sunday, the OutVets were publicly talking about what it means to them.

“We are not gay veterans. We are veterans who happen to be part of the LGBT community,” OutVets’ Bryan Bishop said.

Bishop smiled as he talked about marching in next Sunday’s parade.

“Full inclusion is just wonderful, just wonderful,” Randy Carelli, an OutVets member, said.

This year’s back and forth with the Allied War Veterans Council to march in the parade with the rainbow flag gained national attention.

It was not the first time there was friction and many public leaders had enough, holding a special meeting with the council Friday night. The council took a re-vote.

“They wanted to send an important powerful message that we treat everyone with respect and dignity,” Allied Veterans Council member Ed Flynn said Friday.

In an 11 to zero vote, the council extended an official invitation to OutVets.

“I feel it’s a true testament to Boston wanting to be an inclusive city,” Bryan Bishop said.

The Allied War Veterans Council is already working on involving the community more in the process so everyone can march on.

“The community after two years of being in the parade said we’re not going back we’re going forward,” Bishop said.