With #WhyNotDevin, Framingham Family Raises Awareness For Son’s Tragic Disease

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — When six-year-old Devin Suau fell off his snowboard last month, he went to a doctor for treatment for a possible concussion–but he and his family got terrible news.

Devin was diagnosed with a rare type of pediatric cancer, Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), and was found to have an inoperable, incurable tumor on his brain stem.

Doctors gave him anywhere between 8 months and 2 years to live. But with a new hashtag, Devin and his family are trying to raise awareness about DIPG.

The family is hoping Devin will be the first one to get a cure for the aggressive disease–hence the campaign, #WhyNotDevin.

“This disease, because of its rarity, gets very little to zero funding, research, or backing from the medical community,” the family wrote on the #WhyNotDevin Facebook page. “That has to change!”

We are all fighting with you, Devin. We send the best towards you and your family, we know you can be the first. #WhyNotDevin pic.twitter.com/nZSRe0VFNR — Framingham Flyers (@FHSFlyersHockey) February 16, 2017

The Suaus are asking people to follow Devin on his Facebook page, and to post photos in support of him. Many local groups and sports teams already have!

If you would like to help, the Suau family has a GoFundMe page that has raised over $162,000, and a Meal Train page, set up for Devin.