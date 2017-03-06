Jimmy Garoppolo’s Cryptic Instagram Posts Sets Internet Ablaze

BOSTON (CBS) — Jimmy Garoppolo has been the subject of rampant trade rumors in recent weeks. Even though ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the Patriots are not going to trade Tom Brady’s backup quarterback this offseason, others don’t seem to believe him. It’s also been reported that the Patriots are still willing to move Garoppolo for the right price.
Garoppolo didn’t make things any simpler on Friday when he posted a cryptic photo to his Instagram account. He’s simply giving the peace sign with the Italian hashtag “#LaFamiglia” (“The Family”) in the caption.
Naturally, Garoppolo’s photo led to a wide variety of reactions in the comments section throughout the weekend. The meaning of the peace sign ranged from “Peace out!” to “Two rings!”. Some thought it meant he’s being traded, others that it meant he’s staying. And of course, several local headlines asked some form of “Are we reading into this too much?”
When it comes to random social media posts – like Isaiah Thomas and his emojis – the answer to that last question is almost always a resounding yes.