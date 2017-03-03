WBZ4[1]
Report: Patriots Could Still Trade Jimmy Garoppolo For ‘Right’ Deal

March 3, 2017 8:32 AM
Filed Under: Jimmy Garoppolo, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Recent reports suggested that Jimmy Garoppolo would not be traded this offseason. But a new one indicates that a move involving the Patriots backup quarterback is still possible.

A source told the Cleveland Plain-Dealer’s Mary Kay Cabot on Thursday that the Patriots would still trade Garoppolo “if the offer is right” and that “everything is still on the table” in trade negotiations. This report came just one day after ESPN’s Adam Schefter said that the Patriots intend to hold onto Garoppolo through at least the 2017 season.

“I’m telling you right now: [The Patriots] love Jimmy Garoppolo. They’re holding onto Jimmy Garoppolo,” Schefter said on Sportscenter on Wednesday. “They view him as somebody they want around. They know the value of quarterbacks, and they’re not in the market of getting rid of 25-year-old quarterbacks – even if they have a year left on their contract. Jimmy Garoppolo is not going to be traded.”

PointAfter | Graphiq

The Cleveland Browns were considered one of Garoppolo’s potential landing spots; they currently hold the No. 1 and No. 12 overall picks in April’s NFL Draft. Cabot reported earlier on Thursday that the Browns are “strongly considering” drafting North Carolina quarterback and Mentor, Ohio native Mitch Trubisky with the No. 1 overall pick.

It remains to be seen how the conflicting reports shake out. Cabot has well-placed sources in the Browns organization, but Schefter’s comments could not have been more definitive.

Garoppolo is only signed through the 2017 season and would need to be franchised to have any potential trade value in a year’s time. It appears that the Patriots are in no rush to trade Garoppolo a trade would only happen if the Patriots get blown away with an offer that they’re not expecting. The Browns, Bears, and 49ers remain the teams that are referred to the most as potential trade partners for the Patriots.

