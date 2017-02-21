Twitter Explodes After Isaiah Thomas Sends Cryptic Emoji Tweet, Andre Drummond Responds

BOSTON (CBS) — Isaiah Thomas might know something that the basketball world does not. Or he just wants to watch the world burn.

The Celtics point guard sent NBA fans on Twitter into a frenzy on Monday night when he sent out an incredibly cryptic tweet, containing only the two eyes emoji. The eyes have become the go-to way for smartphone users to say “Whoa, look at this!” – which naturally sparked all kinds of speculation involving the Celtics and a possible trade.

👀 — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) February 21, 2017

The New Orleans Pelicans traded for DeMarcus Cousins on Sunday, a player whom the Celtics likely were never interested in acquiring. The team is interested, however, in possibly trading for Philadelphia 76ers big man Jahlil Okafor. They’ve also been linked to Chicago Bulls swingman Jimmy Butler.

Last time Isaiah tweeted the pair of eyes, the Celtics were on the verge of signing big man Al Horford. So, as is tradition, Twitter went wild with reactions to Monday’s tweet.

Go look at Isaiah's last tweet pic.twitter.com/eSMxWwtIuL — Bostons Diehards (@BDiehards) February 21, 2017

When Isaiah Thomas tweets out an emoji and you know you won't be able to sleep until all questions are answered. pic.twitter.com/Ohz0f7NrDe — Tyler Sullivan (@TylerSully) February 21, 2017

I want to be in the NBA, not for the fame and fortune, but strictly to tweet cryptic emojis at the trade deadline and watch the world burn — KFC (@KFCBarstool) February 21, 2017

I thought "👀" meant send nudes — James Stewart (@IAmJamesStewart) February 21, 2017

Please don't be Carmelo. — Toucher and Rich (@Toucherandrich) February 21, 2017

Me currently refreshing Jimmy Butler/Paul George/Isaiah Thomas' Twitter activity pic.twitter.com/iwKxyndqFm — Sherwob Holmes (@World_Wide_Wob) February 21, 2017

What would be great is if one of Isaiah's kids accidentally tweeted the eyes and IT is blissfully unaware of how woke Celtics Nation is. — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) February 21, 2017

8:23 PM

Isaiah Thomas: 👀

Me: gotta wait for this trade 12:44 AM

Me: I'm going to bed

Jae Crowder: 😎😜😆

Me: pic.twitter.com/oVLIRTpwQi — Marvin Morel (@MarvAntMore) February 21, 2017

Detroit Pistons big man Andre Drummond retweeted Isaiah then tweeted the eyes himself on Tuesday morning. There are no longer any references to the Pistons in Drummond’s Twitter profile. This will do nothing to quell any further speculation.

👀 — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) February 21, 2017

All of this could be for naught if the Celtics don’t end up pulling the trigger on a deal – but it’s fun for now. Until the NBA trade deadline passes at 3 p.m. on Thursday, the speculation will continue.