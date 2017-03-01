Report: Patriots Not Expected To Trade Jimmy Garoppolo

BOSTON (CBS) — It was reported two weeks ago by ESPN’s Ed Werder that the Patriots were not expected to trade backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason.
Werder’s colleague Adam Schefter is now doubling-down on that report, all but confirming that Garoppolo will still be in New England backing up Tom Brady next season:
A number of teams were reportedly lining up to make offers for Garoppolo, who boosted his trade value with six impressive quarters while filling in for a suspended Brady to start the 2016 season. Garoppolo completing 43 of 63 passes (68.3 percent) with four touchdowns, no interceptions, and a 113.3 passer rating before getting injured midway through New England’s Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins.
But the Patriots appear to be uninterested in trading Jimmy G., who is under contract for one more season and could be in line to replace Brady when that day finally comes. Or it could be Bill Belichick trying to drive up the already-lofty asking price.
Only time will tell.