Toddler Remains Found On Deer Island

WINTHROP (CBS) – Winthrop police and Massachusetts State Police detectives are investigating what appears to be remains of toddler girl was discovered near the shoreline on Deer Island.
A woman walking her dog around 1 p.m. discovered the body, officials said.
The US Coast Guard is analyzing the water drift pattern to find out whether her body had been on land or if it was washed ashore.
Police are investigating the identity of the young girl and the cause of death. An autopsy is scheduled Friday.
Deer Island remains closed to the public.
Police are asking anyone with information on the human remains to call: 617-727-8817 or 508-820-2121.
One Comment