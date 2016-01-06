Prosecutors: Rachelle Bond Took $1,400 In State Aid After Bella’s Death

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — The mother of the 2-year-old once known as Baby Doe allegedly received state aid for her daughter, months after the child’s murder, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Rachelle Bond is charged with being an accessory after the fact to her daughter’s killing. A larceny charge was added against her for allegedly continuing to accept $1,400 in public assistance after she knew the little girl was dead.

Bond pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Wednesday in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston after a grand jury indicted her in the case.

The child was known only as Baby Doe after her body washed up on Deer Island in June. She was later identified as Bella Bond.

Prosecutors said during the arraignment that in the spring, Bella was having trouble going to sleep.

Rachelle Bond allegedly sent her boyfriend, Michael McCarthy into the girl’s room. She later went into the bedroom and saw McCarthy over Bella, who looked grey, attorneys said.

“She told police that she knew immediately that her daughter was dead and went to hold her but Mr. McCarthy prevented her from seeing her daughter and told her to leave the room, which she did,” prosecution attorney David Deakin said in court.

McCarthy is charged with first-degree murder in the case.

Prosecutors say that after her death, Bella was placed in a duffel bag with weights and thrown in the water off a remote section of South Boston.

The duffel bag and weights were found months after Bella’s murder.

In September, prosecutors say Rachelle Bond told police that McCarthy had murdered the child.

McCarthy will be arraigned Monday, January 11.

Prosecutor: Rachelle Bond is no stranger to courtrooms: she's been arraigned 31 times, defaulting on many of those cases. — Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) January 6, 2016

Prosecutors asked a judge Wednesday to continue holding Rachelle Bond on $1 million cash bail, which the defense did not oppose.

Defense attorney Janice Bassil argued “this case is being played out in front of the cameras,” adding that a potential jury pool would be poisoned.

Bond was ordered to return to court February 25.

