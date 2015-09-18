Dorchester Neighbors Shocked By Identification Of ‘Baby Doe’

BOSTON (CBS) — The neighbors of Rachelle Bond, mother of the girl found dead in a trash bag on Deer Island in June, say they are shocked by the identification of “Baby Doe.”

Neighbors told WBZ-TV’s Christina Hager police executed a search warrant at a Maxwell Street home in search of Bond around 9 p.m. on Thursday in Mattapan.

On Friday, Bond was arrested in connection with Bella’s death. Her boyfriend Michael McCarthy was also taken into custody at a Boston hospital.

Bella was about 2 1/2 years old when she was allegedly killed by McCarthy in the first-floor apartment.

A next door neighbor said Bella, commonly known around New England as “Baby Doe,” played with her kids but hasn’t been there in a long time.

Neighbor Yessiomara Torres says she hasn’t seen Bella since around March or April.

A neighbor said “I had no clue” that Baby Doe was Bella.

“I used to see the kid. I have plenty of grandkids. She’s a lovely little girl. I didn’t know anything about it and it’s a shock on me,” she told WBZ.

The couple at the apartment argued once in a while, yelling back-and-forth, a neighbor said.

A neighbor says it appeared Bond was addicted to drugs.

Bond had other children, but she said the Department of Children and Families took the children into custody, so when neighbors stopped seeing Bella they assumed the same happened.

Neighbors said they followed coverage, saw pictures, but never put two-and-two together before today.

