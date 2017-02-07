Twitter Reacts To Bruins’ Questionable Timing In Firing Claude Julien

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — You can debate forever about whether or not Claude Julien deserved to be fired as head coach of the Boston Bruins. You can question whether the team was really underachieving, whether the team’s performance was because of Julien’s perceived shortcomings, whether the team will be any better with Julien gone and Bruce Cassidy assuming interim head coaching duties.

But what really cannot be debated is that the timing of the Bruins’ announcement was highly, highly questionable.

The Bruins made the announcement to relieve Julien of his head coaching duties on Tuesday morning, and later announced that GM Don Sweeney would hold a press conference on the news at 11:30 a.m. Not many reporters will be present at the press conference and most fans will not hear what Sweeney has to say, because the presser takes place during the Patriots’ duck boat parade through the streets of Boston to celebrate Sunday night’s Super Bowl victory.

To call this timing “cowardly” or “classless” would not do it justice. The team’s decision to fire Julien and hold the presser in the middle of the Patriots’ big celebration simply transcends the concept of a “news dump.” They might as well have made the announcement right when the Patriots were lining up for the Super Bowl-winning touchdown.

But those on Twitter who follow the Bruins sure took notice of the announcement and timing of it.

A Claude ex-colleague on today's timing: "Gutless." — Fluto Shinzawa (@GlobeFluto) February 7, 2017

Soft for a soft team https://t.co/UMYZJD0lvX — Scott Zolak (@scottzolak) February 7, 2017

Firing a coach on the morning of a Patriots Super Bowl parade is so very Bruins. — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) February 7, 2017

I'm sure the Patriots' Super Bowl parade had nothing to do with the timing of the Claude Julien news. — Amalie Benjamin (@AmalieBenjamin) February 7, 2017

What cowards JJ Charlie Cam and Don are for using the cover of the Patriots Championship/Parade to fire their coach. GUTLESS COWARDS. — Mike From Woburn (@MikeFromWoburn) February 7, 2017

The Bruins are run by a bunch of gutless cowards incapable of accountability. I wish I was overreacting. — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) February 7, 2017

I lost a lot of respect for the Bruins today. A LOT — Mike 'Sarge' Riley (@Sarge985) February 7, 2017

Only thing better would have been if the #Bruins fired Claude Julien during the Super Bowl. — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) February 7, 2017

Cam Neely really just gonna keep doing his best to piss all over his legacy and make me forget his playing career, eh? What gutless pukes. — Jim Murray (@bigjimmurray) February 7, 2017

Bruins fire Claude Julien, eh? Nice timing. Might make page 12 with the Patriots holding their parade today. — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) February 7, 2017

Bruins should never be forgiven for firing Claude on the morning on the Patriots parade. Beyond weak. — Dan Shaughnessy (@Dan_Shaughnessy) February 7, 2017

#Bruins help celebrate #PatriotsNFL Championship Parade Day by firing Headcoach Claude Julien. Stay classy Bruins! pic.twitter.com/KJIL3CLJJ6 — Tom Cuddy (@TomCuddySports) February 7, 2017

@mattdolloff most yellow move from this team in a long time, and this from an executive group that constantly hides behind players & coaches — Adam Caldwell (@Buy_the_ticket_) February 7, 2017

The Jacobs family, Cam Neely, and Don Sweeney should be ashamed of themselves with this firing. They've had a few days off and do it now? — Bruins Mafia (@BruinsMafia) February 7, 2017

Cold blooded move by the Bruins firing Claude Julien the morning of the Patriots parade. — Dan Libon (@DLibon) February 7, 2017

Claude Julien does not deserve this. Cowardly move to try to bury this by the Bruins. 11:30 presser is a complete joke. — Mike McMahon (@MikeMcMahonCHN) February 7, 2017

Wow Bruins picked a hell of a day to fire Claude Julien. Way to figuratively rain on the #Patriots literal parade. — Dicky Gilmore (@DickyGilmore) February 7, 2017

Low class move by the Bruins. This Claude Julien firing and it's timing is Sinden'esque move. Crappy built roster is mgmt fault, not coach. — ranold26 (@ranold26) February 7, 2017

Bruins axing Claude Julien the day of the Pats parade won't go unnoticed by Boston sports fans. 60 shades of suspect right there — Gnarles Thrashington (@m_susca2) February 7, 2017

Whether you love or hate the move, there’s no doubt that Julien deserved better than this. He was the winningest coach in Bruins history and helped the team win its first Stanley Cup since 1972 when they defeated the Vancouver Canucks in 2011. Maybe it was just time for the team to move on … but even so, they could have handled the change much better than they did.

Matt Dolloff is a writer for CBSBostonSports.com. Any opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of CBS or 98.5 The Sports Hub. Have a news tip or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.