Patriots Super Bowl LI Parade Scheduled For Tuesday

BOSTON (CBS) — Get the duck boats ready.
A parade has been scheduled for the Super Bowl LI champion New England Patriots, but really, the party may never stop. The Patriots pulled off an improbable comeback, scoring 31 unanswered points en route to an amazing 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons.
The city of Boston has scheduled the celebratory parade for Tuesday starting at 11 a.m., Boston mayor Marty Walsh announced shortly after Tom Brady and Bill Belichick hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
It appears Mother Nature won’t be very cooperative, but that never stops New Englanders from having a good time.
Sunday’s championship is New England’s fifth Super Bowl title, and second in three years.