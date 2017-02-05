Patriots Win Super Bowl LI With Incredible 34-28 Comeback Over Falcons

BOSTON (CBS) — What better way to claim the “Greatest of All-Time” title than with the greatest Super Bowl comeback of all time?

What was a horrible start turned into an unbelievable end for the New England Patriots, as they won Super Bowl LI 34-28 — the first Super Bowl to go to overtime. They erased deficits for 21-0 and 28-3 against the Atlanta Falcons and their high-powered offense, scoring 31 unanswered points to pull off an incredible comeback.

It’s the fifth Super Bowl win for Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady. Brady completed 43 of his 62 passes for 466 yards and two touchdowns.

The Patriots scored 19 fourth quarter points, with James White capping off a 10-play, 91-yard drive with a six-yard touchdown with 57 seconds left. Tom Brady hit Danny Amendola with a short pass on the two-point conversion, and the receiver fought his way across the goal line to knot things up at 28-28.

In overtime, the Patriots won the coin toss and never gave Atlanta a chance. Brady and company marched 75 yards down the field, with White punching it in from two yards out, his third touchdown on the evening.

White was the star of the game, catching 14 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown while rushing for two more scores.

The Falcons held a 28-3 lead with 4:14 left in the third quarter, and things looked bleak for the Patriots, who sleepwalked through the firs half. But after New England cut it to 28-12 on a Stephen Gostkowski 33-yard field goal, the defense got them the ball back when Don’t’a Hightower hit Matt Ryan, forcing a fumble that Alan Branch recovered at the Atlanta 25.

Four plays later, Brady hit Danny Amendola for a six-yard touchdown, and a two-point conversion on a direct snap to White cut Atlanta’s lead to 28-20 with 5:56 to go.

The defense forced an Atlanta punt and the Patriots had the ball back with 2:38 left in the game. Julian Edelman made an incredible catch on the drive, hauling in a bobbled ball between three Atlanta defenders, and a few plays later the Patriots had things all knotted up on the White touchdown and Amendola conversion.