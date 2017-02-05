James White Dives In From Two Yards Out To Win Super Bowl LI In OT

Ryan Mayer

What a roller coaster night for Patriots fans. After the first 35 minutes or so of game time in Super Bowl LI, many were likely thinking it just wasn’t the Pats night with the team trailing 28-3. No team had ever come back from more than 10 points down in Super Bowl history. Apparently nobody told Tom Brady about that particular statistic.

The Patriots quarterback proceeded to lead the team all the way back to tie the game at 28 and send it into overtime. Once the game went to OT and the Patriots won the right to have the ball first, you could almost feel what was coming. Brady orchestrated an eight-play 75-yard drive that culminated in running back James White fighting through multiple tackles to give the Patriots their fifth Super Bowl win.

Brady had quite the game after struggling in the first half. He finished having completed 43 of 62 attempts for 466 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.