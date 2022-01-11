MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – The reward for information that helps find missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery has now reached $100,000.
The 7-year-old was last seen in 2019, but was only recently reported missing to Manchester Police.
No one has been charged in Harmony’s disappearance. Her father, Adam Montgomery, was charged with allegedly abusing Harmony and his wife, Kayla Montgomery, was charged with food stamp fraud.
Harmony is white, about 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, is blind in her right eye, and should be wearing glasses.
Police spent three days searching for evidence at the Manchester home where Harmony once lived with her father. The search concluded Monday.
After two recent donations, the reward for information that helps find Harmony is now $100,000.
Anyone with information about Harmony’s whereabouts is asked to call or text the Manchester Police tip line at 603-203-6060. The tip line is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“The Manchester Police Department is overwhelmed by the public’s generosity and support during this ongoing investigation. We continue to work around the clock to locate Harmony,” Manchester Police said.