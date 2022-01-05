MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Adam Montgomery, the father of missing 7-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery, has been arrested, though his daughter has not yet been found.
The attorney general’s office announced Wednesday morning that Montgomery, 31, was arrested on Tuesday.
He is charged with felony second-degree assault stemming from alleged 2019 conduct against Harmony. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge of interference with custody, and two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Montgomery is not charged in his daughter’s disappearance at this point in the investigation.
Despite the arrest, authorities said the search for Harmony continues. She has not been seen since 2019, but was only reported missing last week.
Montgomery is expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning in Hillsborough County Superior Court North.
Anyone who has information on where Harmony is located is asked to text or call 603-203-6060. A reward of $33,000 is being offered for information that helps locate her.