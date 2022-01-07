MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — The reward for information that helps find missing New Hampshire 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery has increased to $94,000.
Harmony was last seen in October 2019, but was only recently reported missing. Her father and his wife, who is not her biological mother, were both arrested this week. Neither person has been charged directly with Harmony’s disappearance.
According to court records released Wednesday, Manchester Police got a call on November 18, 2021, from Harmony’s biological mother, Crystal Sorey, saying her daughter was missing and that the girl’s father had custody of her.
Harmony is white, about 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, is blind in her right eye, and should be wearing glasses.
The reward was at $60,000 on Thursday, which was already much higher from what it started as. Initially, there was a $10,000 reward.
The latest contributions include $15,000 from Nashua resident Bernice Thomas, $10,000 from Vermont resident Jessica Popp, $5,000 from New Hampshire Executive Councilor Janet Stevens of District 3, $3,000 from Alpha Bits Learning Center in Manchester, and $1,000 from Harmony Psychiatric Services in Salem.
“We cannot thank the community and those from surrounding states, cities, and towns enough for their generosity and support as we continue to investigate the disappearance of this 7 year old child,” said the Manchester Police Department in a statement on Friday. “Your help is greatly appreciated and we hope this reward encourages people to come forward with valuable information.”
Anyone with information about Harmony’s whereabouts is asked to call or text the Manchester Police tip line at 603-203-6060. The tip line is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.