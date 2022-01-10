MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Investigators returned Monday to a Manchester, N.H. home where missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery once lived with her father, hoping to find clues to where she might be.

Harmony has not been seen since 2019, but was only recently reported missing.

Crews could be seen sifting through dirt in the back yard of a Gilford Street home Monday morning. Harmony previously lived at the home with her father, Adam Montgomery, who was arrested last week for allegedly abusing her.

NEW VIDEO: Investigators at a home in Manchester, New Hampshire where Harmony Montgomery once lived. Two tents are now up and investigators are digging and sifting through dirt in the yard#wbz #CBSNBoston pic.twitter.com/O94kxWsTj6 — Jim Harrington (@jejharrington) January 10, 2022

Police were also searching the Gilford Street home Saturday and Sunday.

Adam Montgomery’s wife, Kayla Montgomery, was also arrested on a food stamp fraud charge.

No one has been charged in Harmony’s disappearance.

As of Friday, the reward money for information that helps find Harmony has increased to $94,000.

Harmony is white, about 4 feet tall, and weighs 50 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, is blind in her right eye, and should be wearing glasses.

Anyone with information about Harmony’s whereabouts is asked to call or text the Manchester Police tip line at (603) 203-6060. The tip line is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.