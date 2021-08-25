The Pros And Cons Of Patriots Trading Sony Michel -- And Was He Worth A First-Round Pick?Was Sony Michel worth the first-round pick? Let's tackle that, while weighing the pros and cons of the trade.

Matt Barnes May Get A Break As Red Sox CloserAugust has not been a very fun month for Red Sox closer Matt Barnes, which may force Alex Cora to give him a break from the ninth inning.

Patriots Trade Of Sony Michel Opens Up Roster Spot -- And Bigger Opportunity -- For J.J. TaylorThe Patriots running back room is a little less crowded Wednesday morning, after the team reportedly traded Sony Michel to the L.A. Rams. That's great news for J.J. Taylor.

Patriots Trade RB Sony Michel To Rams In Exchange For 2022 Draft PicksThe Patriots are reportedly trading running back Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams.

Renfroe Homers Twice, Red Sox Hold On To Beat Twins 11-9Hunter Renfroe homered twice and the Red Sox held onto the lead and their wild-card chances with a 11-9 victory over the last-place Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.