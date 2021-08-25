BOSTON (CBS) — A Massachusetts resident missed their opportunity to cash in on being picked as a VaxMillions giveaway winner.
According to the Governor’s office, one person who was initially chosen as a winner did not respond within a 24-hour period, which is required by the rules of the vaccine lottery. Therefore, a second winner had to be drawn.READ MORE: Seth Moulton's Secret Visit To Afghanistan Slammed As 'Irresponsible' By US Officials
The five VaxMillion giveaway drawings have taken place every Monday from July 26 to August 23. Officials did not specify which week they had to do a second drawing.
In total, there were around 2.5 million participants in the VaxMillions lottery. Around 2,350,000 were older than 18 years old, making them eligible for the $1 million prize. Around 167,000 were between the ages of 12-17, putting them in the running for the $300,000 college scholarship grant.READ MORE: Wednesday Is Voter Registration Deadline For Boston Primary Election
Here are the four winners thus far:
- 1st Drawing – Darrell Washington of Weymouth & Daniela Maldonado of Chelsea
- 2nd Drawing – Donna McNulty of Billerica & Dylan Barron of Norwood
- 3rd Drawing – Leo Costinos of Attleboro & Lilla Eliet of Reading
- 4th Drawing – Lilly Guttenplan of Lowell & Nadia Dutton of Rockland
The Governor’s office said over 440,000 individuals have become fully vaccinated since the VaxMillions giveaway was announced, and more than 318,000 individuals have received a first dose.MORE NEWS: Scattered Debris From Dump Truck Rollover Snarls I-495 Traffic During Morning Commute
Officials are scheduled to announce the winners of the final drawings on Thursday.