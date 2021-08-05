BOSTON (CBS) – The next two VaxMillions winners were announced Thursday. Donna McNulty, of Billerica, won the second $1 million prize, and Dylan Barron, of Norwood, won the second $300,000 college scholarship.

McNulty is “a longtime employee of a small publishing and software company in Billerica” who will use her winnings to support her retirement in 2022, the state said.

“She received her vaccine to protect herself and a friend who is at high risk for COVID due to health issues,” the state said.

Barron is going to be a junior at Blue Hills Regional Technical School studying automotive. He’s still looking at schools to attend after graduation.

“Dylan got vaccinated to keep his family, friends, himself and anyone he comes in contact with safe,” the state said.

This is the second of five drawings and announcements in five weeks for fully vaccinated residents in Massachusetts. The drawings are held on Mondays and the winners are announced on Thursdays.

There are two winners each week – one gets $1 million and a teenager gets a $300,000 college scholarship.

Last Thursday, Darrell Washington of Weymouth won the first $1 million prize and 15-year-old Daniela Maldonado of Chelsea won the scholarship.

If you haven’t registered yet, you can still sign up for the last three drawings at VaxMillionsGiveaway.com. The state created the lottery to encourage more people to get vaccinated against coronavirus. More than two million fully-vaccinated Massachusetts residents have signed up so far.

If you win any of the drawings, remember you’ll only have 24 hours to respond from the time the Department of Public Health reaches out to notify you in a phone call, text or email. If the winner doesn’t respond in 24 hours, he or she will forfeit the prize and an alternate winner will be chosen.

For more information on all the rules, visit vaxmillionsgiveaway.com.