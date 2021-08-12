BOSTON (CBS) – A man from Attleboro and an eighth grader from Reading are the third pair of winners in Massachusetts’ VaxMillions giveaway.
Leo Costinos of Attleboro was announced the winner of this week's $1 million prize Thursday. According to Governor Charlie Baker's office, he is a controller at a financial firm and plans to use the money for his children's college plans.
Lilla Eliet of Reading won this week’s $300,000 college scholarship. She’s entering the eighth grade at Coolidge Middle School in Reading. Baker’s office said she’s interested in science and technology and hopes to have a career in medicine.
The state drew the third winners of the vaccine lottery on Monday. Each week for five weeks, one fully vaccinated adult will win $1 million and one fully vaccinated student under 18 will win a $300,000 college scholarship.
Darrell Washington of Weymouth won the first $1 million prize, while 15-year-old Chelsea High School student Daniela Maldonado won the first scholarship two weeks ago.
Donna McNulty of Billerica won the second $1 million prize, and Dylan Barron of Norwood took home the second scholarship last week.
Two more pairs of winners will be announced in the next two weeks. Fully vaccinated residents have until the end of the day Thursday to register for those final two drawings. The giveaway was created to get more people in the state vaccinated. As of Thursday, more than 4.4 million Massachusetts residents are now fully vaccinated.
Visit the VaxMillions website for more information.