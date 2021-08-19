BOSTON (CBS) – The fourth round of winners in Massachusetts’ VaxMillions giveaway was revealed Thursday and time is running out to register for the final drawing. Lowell resident Lilly Guttenplan and Rockland student Nadia Dutton won the million-dollar prize and college scholarship, respectively.
Guttenplan is a mother of two and an elementary ESL teacher. She said she got vaccinated to protect herself and others. She plans to put her prize towards her daughters' college education fund.
Dutton is set to be a sophomore at Rockland High School and is a student athlete on the girls volleyball, basketball and lacrosse teams. She said she got vaccinated after seeing the impacts of COVID in her town. She wants to be a nurse someday, and is looking at Salve Regina University and other four-year colleges in New England.
The fifth and final drawing will be held next week on Monday, August 23. But you have to be fully vaccinated and registered by 11:59 p.m. today, Thursday, August 19 to be eligible for the final $1 million prize or $300,000 college scholarship.
The winners of the fifth drawings will be announced on August 26.
The five weekly giveaways were created to get more people in the state vaccinated against COVID-19. As of last week, more than 4.4 million Massachusetts residents were fully vaccinated.
Visit the VaxMillions website for more information.