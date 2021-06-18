BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police will fly flags at their facilities at half-staff next Tuesday in remembrance of Kitt, a police K-9 who was killed in Braintree two weeks ago. A funeral service for Kitt will be held that same day at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.
With State & City of Boston direction, all flags on Boston Police facilities will be flown at half-staff on Tues, June 22, the date of the memorial service, from sunrise to sunset, in remembrance of Braintree PD K-9 Kitt who died in the line of duty on Fri, June 4, 2021.
On June 4, police responded to a report of a domestic incident in the area of the Braintree Village apartment complex on McCusker Drive. They were told the suspect fled into the adjacent woods.
When K-9 Kitt went into the woods, the dog and two officers were shot. Kitt’s handler, Braintree Police Officer Bill Cushing, was hospitalized for several days along with Officer Matthew Donoghue after both were shot.
The suspect, 34-year-old Andrew Homen, was killed in the shootout.
Kitt was a 12-year veteran of the Braintree Police Department.