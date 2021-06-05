BRAINTREE (CBS) — The two Braintree police officers wounded in Friday afternoon’s shooting in the area of McCusker Drive remain hospitalized and are now in stable condition, a spokesman for the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office said. The shooting, described by authorities as a firefight in the woods, killed a K9 and the suspect, and remains under investigation.

Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey asked the public on Friday to “say a prayer” for the officers while they were in surgery after being shot multiple times. They were being treated at a South Shore and Boston hospital for serious injuries.

The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Andrew Homen of Brockton. Homen was well-known to police, according to the district attorney’s office.

Police were responding to a report of a domestic incident in the area of the Braintree Village apartment complex on McCusker Drive. They were told the suspect fled into the adjacent woods.

“The K9 officer went with two other officers to assist searching for the suspect,” Police Chief Mark Dubois said. “We made it 100 yards into the woods, where they were essentially ambushed at that point.”

The K9 who died was named Kitt, a veteran of the force.

“It’s tragic for us, for that K-9. That dog is incredible, and very successful,” Dubois said. “Twelve-year veteran of the police department. . . it’s heartbreaking.”