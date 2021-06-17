FOXBORO (CBS) – A funeral service will be held Tuesday at Gillette Stadium for Kitt, a police K-9 who was killed while Braintree officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect.
Kitt's handler, Braintree Police Officer Bill Cushing, was hospitalized for several days along with Officer Matthew Donoghue after both were shot June 4.
The services at Gillette Stadium will be for law enforcement and invited guests only and not open to the public.
Police were responding to a report of a domestic incident in the area of the Braintree Village apartment complex on McCusker Drive. They were told the suspect fled into the adjacent woods.
When K-9 Kitt went into the woods, the dog and both officers were shot. The suspect, 34-year-old Andrew Homen, was killed in the exchange of gunfire.
Kitt was a 12-year veteran of the Braintree Police Department.