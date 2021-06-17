CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
FOXBORO (CBS) – A funeral service will be held Tuesday at Gillette Stadium for Kitt, a police K-9 who was killed while Braintree officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect.

Kitt’s handler, Braintree Police Officer Bill Cushing, was hospitalized for several days along with Officer Matthew Donoghue after both were shot June 4.

K9 officer Kitt (Photo credit: Braintree police)

The services at Gillette Stadium will be for law enforcement and invited guests only and not open to the public.

Police were responding to a report of a domestic incident in the area of the Braintree Village apartment complex on McCusker Drive. They were told the suspect fled into the adjacent woods.

When K-9 Kitt went into the woods, the dog and both officers were shot. The suspect, 34-year-old Andrew Homen, was killed in the exchange of gunfire.

Kitt was a 12-year veteran of the Braintree Police Department.

