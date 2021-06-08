WEYMOUTH (CBS) – The body of Braintree Police K-9 Kitt, who was killed last week while officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect, remains at a Weymouth animal hospital until the dog’s handler is discharged from the hospital where he is being treated.
Kitt's handler, Officer Bill Cushing, is expected to be released any day now following a Friday incident that also left fellow Officer Matthew Donoghue hurt and the suspect, Andrew Homen, dead.
Donoghue was released from the hospital on Saturday.
Cushing is expected to be discharged this week, and at that point there will be a memorial service for Kitt.
Until then, K-9 officers from around the South Shore have been taking turns standing watch outside the VCA South Shore Weymouth Animal Hospital, where Kitt’s remains are being kept.