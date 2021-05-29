BOSTON (CBS) — All remaining COVID restrictions have been lifted in Massachusetts. Gov. Charlie Baker signed several orders on Friday rescinding most limitations put in place to battle the coronavirus pandemic.
All industries can reopen businesses to full capacity, including stadiums, nightclubs, and bars.
The mask mandate has been changed to a mask advisory encouraging un-vaccinated residents to continue wearing face coverings. Individual businesses can still decide to require face coverings for customers though.
All limitations on gatherings have been lifted.
Here are 10 things you can now do that Massachusetts has reopened.