BOSTON (CBS) — The face mask mandate that’s been in place for more than a year to protect against the coronavirus expired in Massachusetts on Saturday.

Earlier this month Gov. Charlie Baker announced that he would lift the mask mandate as well as restrictions on businesses on May 29.

“The science shows that vaccinated people are well protected against the virus and unlikely to spread COVID,” Baker said, adding that people who are not fully vaccinated are strongly urged to continue wearing masks.

Massachusetts will be the last New England state to align with the new CDC mask guidance, which states that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear face masks or maintain social distancing in most settings.

There are still some places in Massachusetts where people will need to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. In accordance with CDC guidelines, face coverings are still mandatory for all people in school settings, on the MBTA, Commuter Rail, transportation stations, ride shares, livery, taxis, ferries, in health care facilities and in congregate care settings.

Businesses still also have the ability to require customers wear masks.

“As we transition away from the current restrictions, businesses may choose to set their own requirements for vaccinations or masking,” Baker said. “We encourage them to do whatever works for them, for their employees, and for their customers.”