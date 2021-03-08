CBSN BostonWatch Now

WEDNESDAY, March 10

• New preregistration system to make mass vaccination signup easier starts Friday

• 4 days to be teachers only at Massachusetts mass vaccination sites

• Schools have “more than enough time” to prepare for return to in-person learning, Riley says

• Baker gets emotional remembering first anniversary of coronavirus emergency order

• One year ago today, Gov. Baker declared a state of emergency due to COVID

• Timeline of the COVID-19 pandemic in Massachusetts

• COVID vaccinations at 7 Boston churches start Wednesday

TUESDAY, March 9

• Massachusetts reports 1,006 new COVID cases, 20 more deaths

• Massachusetts sets April deadlines for elementary, middle school students to return to in-person learning full-time

• Northeastern University is planning for a “normal” fall semester

• Gov. Baker returns to work after Florida trip, tests negative for COVID

MONDAY. March 8

• Massachusetts reports 892 new COVID cases, 18 additional deaths

• CVS scheduled vaccine appointments for 25,000 Massachusetts teachers over three days last week

• CDC says fully vaccinated people may meet without masks or social distancing

SUNDAY, March 7

• Massachusetts reports 1,281 new COVID cases, 41 additional deaths

SATURDAY, March 6

• Massachusetts tops 16,000 confirmed COVID deaths

• Massachusetts reports 1,495 new COVID Cases, 52 additional deaths

FRIDAY, March 5

• Massachusetts surpasses 2 million COVID vaccine doses administered

• Massachusetts reports 1,677 new COVID Cases, 25 additional deaths

• MCAS tests for spring postponed for grades 3-8

• Massachusetts now exempt from Maine’s COVID travel restrictions

• Education commissioner to request authority to start winding down remote, hybrid learning

• 476 at Massachusetts schools test positive for COVID-19 in last week, a drop from previous week

THURSDAY, March 4

• Massachusetts reports 1,410 new COVID Cases, 42 additional deaths

• Number of Mass. communities high risk for COVID-19 drops to 19

• Fenway Park will stop serving as a vaccination site on March 27; operations shifting to Hynes Convention Center

• State says wait for COVID vaccine appointments could take a month for those eligible

• Limited amount of new first dose COVID vaccine appointments go fast

First Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines given at Tufts Medical Center

• UMass Memorial DCU Center COVID field hospital to close

WEDNESDAY, March 3

• Massachusetts reports 1,553 new COVID cases, 66 additional deaths

• Getting a vaccine appointment is still a competitive process, likely to get worse, some say

• MBTA workers express frustration that they haven’t been vaccinated

• Mass COVID vaccination sites will have fewer first dose appointments next week

• Teachers, school staff can sign up for COVID vaccinations in Massachusetts on March 11

• State’s 7 mass vaccination sites to hold educator-only days, details to be released soon

• CVS lists teachers as eligible now for COVID vaccine appointments in Massachusetts

• Massachusetts teachers union president calls it a “joyful day for educators

• Gov. Baker says there are no plans to change state’s mask mandate

• Boston may transition away from Fenway Park as mass COVID vaccination site

TUESDAY, March 2

• Massachusetts reports 980 new COVID cases, 37 more deaths

• President Biden directs states to prioritize vaccinating teachers and school staff

• Online alcohol deliveries jump 300% in Massachusetts during pandemic

• Boston hospitals get first shipment of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines

MONDAY, March 1

• Mass. reports 1,248 new COVID-19 cases, 26 additional deaths

• Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says there should be no large gatherings on St. Patrick’s Day

• Walsh said outdoor dining to return in Boston April 1, or earlier if weather allows

• Several Mass. lawmakers want teachers to get Johnson & Johnson vaccine first

First shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccine likely coming to Massachusetts next week, Baker says

• Massachusetts COVID restrictions loosen Monday, including restaurant capacity

• Thousands of Boston students return to in-person learning this week

SUNDAY, February 28

• Mass. reports 1,428 new COVID-19 cases, 52 additional deaths

SATURDAY, February 27

• Mass. reports 1,516 new COVID-19 cases, 41 additional deaths

• Massachusetts announces that over 500,000 residents have been fully vaccinated

• The FDA authorizes Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

• Boston University reports several cases of the UK and South Africa variants on campus

FRIDAY, February 26

• Mass. reports 1,734 new COVID-19 cases, 46 additional deaths

• CDC head says Massachusetts, other states shouldn’t relax restrictions yet

• Pool COVID-19 testing program “a key tool” for schools, Baker says

• Boston to wait until after St. Patrick’s Day to resume live music at restaurants, indoor performances

First anniversary of Boston Biogen conference super spreader event

582 at Massachusetts schools test positive for COVID-19 in last 2 weeks

THURSDAY, February 25

28 Mass. communities in high-risk red zone for COVID-19

• Mass. reports 1,928 new COVID-19 cases, 33 additional deaths

• Capacity restrictions to be eased for restaurants, venues and weddings in Massachusetts

• TD Garden, Fenway Park can open at 12-percent capacity for fans starting March 22

• Baker tells oversight panel examining bumpy vaccine rollout supply is biggest issue

Long waits on vaccine website as thousands of new appointments are filled

WEDNESDAY, February 24

• Mass. reports 1,788 new COVID-19 cases, 60 additional deaths

• Moderna sends ‘booster shot’ for South Africa COVID variant into clinical trials

Bedford VA offers COVID vaccine to veterans of all ages

• Baker says state vaccine website will be “significantly better” for new appointments Thursday

• 11 new regional vaccine collaboratives open Monday across Massachusetts

• Johnson & Johnson’s single shot COVID vaccine safe and effective, FDA says

• Dartmouth mass COVID-19 vaccination site opens at old Circuit City

TUESDAY, February 23

• Massachusetts reports 1,114 new COVID cases, 30 more deaths

• Baker says “stay tuned” on possibility fans will soon be allowed back in stadiums

• Mass. aims to take remote, hybrid learning “off the table,” bring students back to classrooms

• Mass. teachers union slams plan to remove remote learning as “waving a magic wand”

MONDAY, February 22

• Massachusetts reports 1,150 new COVID cases, 26 more deaths

• Boston Calling cancels 2021 music festival

• Natick Mall COVID vaccine site opens by appointment only

• UMass Amherst returns to in-person classes after lowering COVID risk

SUNDAY, February 21

• Massachusetts reports 1,136 new COVID cases, 46 additional deaths

SATURDAY, February 20

• Massachusetts reports 1,822 new COVID cases, 53 additional deaths

• Massachusetts announces it has administered more than 1 million people first doses of the COVID vaccine

FRIDAY, February 19

• Massachusetts reports 1,679 new COVID cases, hospitalizations drop below 1,000

• Massachusetts gets “critical shipment” of COVID vaccines, appointments won’t be canceled

• Boston Pride Parade and Festival will not be held in June; may be moved to Fall

• Web vendor Prep Mod apologizes for Massachusetts vaccine appointment website disaster

• No school COVID data released this week due to vacation. Next report to include cases from February 11-24

THURSDAY, February 18

66 Mass. communities considered high-risk for COVID-19

• Massachusetts reports 1,803 new COVID cases, 61 additional deaths

• The feds told Massachusetts officials that the state’s committed vaccine shipment for the week has been delayed and won’t arrive until Monday

• Massachusetts National Guard may help transport COVID vaccines delayed by weather

• State COVID vaccine website crashed as a million more residents become eligible to make appointments

• COVID vaccine clinic for Plymouth veterans delayed by weather issues at shipping sites

WEDNESDAY, February 17

• Massachusetts reports 1,322 new COVID cases, 55 additional deaths

• Massachusetts targets vaccine efforts to 20 communities hard-hit by COVID

‘Honor System’ will be used to prove medical conditions for COVID vaccine eligibility

• Massachusetts will stop sending first doses to most cities and towns

Gov. Baker says 1 million newly eligible residents may wait a month for vaccine appointments

• The state announced that as of Thursday, COVID vaccine appointments will be available for people over 65 and those with two or more eligible medical conditions

TUESDAY, February 16

• The coronavirus B.1.351 variant, known as the South Africa variant, has been found in Massachusetts

• Mass. reports 967 new COVID cases, 49 additional deaths

• Moderna says they are experiencing “short term delays” in vaccine production, but it won’t impact monthly delivery goals

• Lawmakers send a letter to Gov. Baker calling for a centralized vaccine sign-up system

• Icy roads caused the opening of the new Worcester State University mass vaccine site to be delayed until the afternoon

MONDAY, February 15

• Mass. reports 1,480 new COVID cases, 32 additional deaths

SUNDAY, February 14

• Mass. reports 1,820 new COVID cases, 60 more deaths

• Mass. reports 19 more cases of UK COVID variant

SATURDAY, February 13

• Mass. reports 1,949 new confirmed COVID cases and 65 additional deaths in the state

• Gov. Baker says the state isn’t seeing its anticipated increase of COVID vaccines from Feds

• VFW Post #1018 in Dorchester administered 300 COVID vaccines to veterans in one-day event

FRIDAY, February 12

• Massachusetts adding Puerto Rico, North Dakota to “lower-risk” travel states and territories list

• Mass. tops 15,000 confirmed COVID deaths

• Massachusetts tops 1 million coronavirus vaccine doses administered

• State creates COVID-19 vaccine finder to make it easier to set up an appointment

• Massachusetts diverts COVID-19 vaccines for hospitals to other vaccination sites

• Lawmakers want Baker to end potentially “dangerous” companion system for COVID vaccines

• COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts schools drop 25-percent in last week

THURSDAY, February 11

• 110 Mass. communities considered high risk for COVID-19

• Mass. reports 2,213 new confirmed COVID cases and 61 additional deaths in the state

• “Disturbing reports” of people taking advantage of new COVID vaccine caregiver policy

Caregivers start getting COVID vaccine with seniors at appointments

• CVS now scheduling COVID vaccine appointments at Massachusetts stores

• CDC study shows double masking could reduce COVID exposure by 95-percent

• Boston College students who don’t follow COVID protocols may be kicked off campus

WEDNESDAY, February 10

• Massachusetts reports 1,920 new COVID cases, 82 additional deaths

• Extra COVID vaccine doses given to people without appointments in Danvers

• New state guidance aims to avoid wasted coronavirus vaccine doses in Massachusetts

• Natick, Dartmouth get mass vaccination sites; caregivers for elderly now eligible for shot

• Gov. Baker says allowing caregivers to get shots will help get more seniors vaccinated

• Wasted COVID vaccines in Massachusetts are a “missed opportunity,” Baker says

• Massachusetts gets failing grades on vaccine report card from Harvard researchers

• Boston man had COVID variant for 5 months before death

• COVID-19 vaccinations offered at Old North Church in Boston’s North End

TUESDAY, February 9

• Massachusetts reports 1,319 new COVID cases, 68 additional deaths

• More than 1,200 COVID vaccine doses have been wasted in Massachusetts

• CVS will now start COVID vaccinations at 18 pharmacies in Massachusetts on Friday, Feb. 12

• Amherst issues curfew after UMass students blamed for spike in COVID cases

MONDAY, February 8

• Massachusetts reports 1,276 new COVID cases, 55 additional deaths

• Baker says residents 65+ will have to “wait a little longer” to become eligible for vaccine

• South Boston-based Yankee Bus Lines is turning some of its buses into mobile vaccine sites

• Many Massachusetts businesses can officially now increase from 25% capacity up to 40%

SUNDAY, February 7

• Mass. reports 3,004 new COVID cases, 76 additional deaths

• UMass Amherst raises its COVID-19 risk level assessment to “high” after a spike in cases

• 80 vaccinated health care workers travel to Super Bowl LV in Tampa on the Patriots plane

• State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg tests positive for coronavirus

SATURDAY, February 6

• Mass. reports 3,378 new COVID cases, 59 additional deaths

• Arlington woman creates website to help simplify singing up COVID vaccines

FRIDAY, February 5

• Mass. reports 2,982 new COVID cases, 74 additional deaths

• Gov. Baker announces COVID-19 vaccine call center for people age 75 and over to get appointments

• Baker says 20,000 appointments still available at Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium and Springfield vaccination sites

908 at Massachusetts schools test positive for COVID-19 in last week

THURSDAY, February 4

153 Mass. communities considered high-risk for COVID

• Mass. reports 2,602 new COVID cases, 74 additional deaths

• Massachusetts restaurants, gyms, businesses can increase capacity to 40% starting Monday

• A mass vaccination site is coming to Worcester State University starting Feb. 16

• Gov. Charlie Baker says Lowell field hospital “standing down” this week, Worcester to remain open

• Boston high-needs students return to in-person learning after storm delays reopening

• Massachusetts inmates will no longer get shorter prison sentences for getting COVID vaccine

WEDNESDAY, February 3

• Mass. reports 2,186 new COVID cases, 53 additional deaths

• Moderna said it will be adding more vaccine doses to each vial if the FDA approves the move.

• Gov. Baker won’t apologize for slow vaccine rollout, but acknowledges unhappiness

• Massachusetts adding more COVID vaccine appointments to meet demand for most at risk

• Tripadvisor’s Needham headquarters to be vaccination site for Newton-Wellesley Hospital and Mass General Brigham patients

• Mass vaccination site opens at DoubleTree Hilton Hotel in Danvers

CVS to start COVID vaccinations at 18 pharmacies in Massachusetts on Thursday, Feb. 11

• Massachusetts inmates can earn slightly shorter prison sentences by getting COVID vaccine

• Baker discourages large groups for Super Bowl parties

• 4-year-old boy recovering from rare illness after family contracted COVID-19

TUESDAY, February 2

• Massachusetts reports 1,963 new COVID cases, 45 more deaths

• Mass COVID vaccination sites get back on schedule after snow storm

MONDAY, February 1

• Massachusetts surpasses 500,000 COVID cases with 2,270 cases reported

• Mass COVID vaccinations begin at Fenway Park before nor’easter hits Boston

• February 1 marks the first anniversary of the first coronavirus case in Massachusetts

• Storm forces schedule changes at Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium COVID vaccine sites

• Storm delays opening of mass vaccination site at Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury

SUNDAY, January 31

• Massachusetts reports 2,546 new COVID cases, 46 additional deaths

• Boston Marathon race director Dave McGillivray on logistics of running mass vaccination sites at Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium

SATURDAY, January 30

• Mass. reports 3,957 new COVID cases, 87 additional deaths

FRIDAY, January 29

• Northeast states extend ban on interstate youth hockey

Fenway Park opens as mass vaccination site

• Mass. reports 2,781 new COVID cases, 98 additional deaths

• Johnson & Johnson says its one shot COVID-19 vaccine is 66% effective

969 at Massachusetts schools test positive for COVID-19 in last week

• Worcester wants COVID-19 vaccine supersite in central Massachusetts

THURSDAY, January 28

• 192 Massachusetts communities considered high-risk for COVID-19

• Mass. reports 4,222 new COVID cases, 43 additional deaths

• Massachusetts to launch call center for residents signing up for COVID vaccine

• Massachusetts COVID vaccine signups for older residents improve on day 2

• Gillette Stadium, Fenway Park to make 20,000 new vaccine appointments available online Thursday

• COVID vaccine appointments will be added weekly at mass sites, daily at smaller sites

WEDNESDAY, January 27

• Mass. reports 3,022 new COVID cases, 83 additional deaths

• Gov. Baker tells frustrated residents “to be patient” about COVID vaccine signup delays

• Mass. residents over 75 frustrated on first day of COVID vaccine registration

• Mass. residents 75 and older can now register for COVID vaccine appointments

TUESDAY, January 26

• Massachusetts reports 2,215 new confirmed COVID cases, 41 additional deaths

• UMass Medical School will test Moderna’s COVID vaccine in teenagers

• Boston Marathon set for Monday, October 11 if road races are allowed then

• Boston allowing gyms, movie theaters, museums, Duck Tours, other businesses to re-open February 1 with capacity limits (See full list here )

• Moderna expects to supply U.S. with 100 million COVID vaccine doses by end of March

• Massachusetts launching free COVID-19 testing for child care providers

• Lowell Public Schools extend remote learning to February 22

• Massachusetts removed from Rhode Island COVID-19 travel advisory list

MONDAY, January 25

• Massachusetts reports 3,477 new confirmed COVID cases, 45 additional deaths

• Needham High School going fully remote this week after apparent in-school transmission

Vaccination Phase 2 begins February 1 with residents over age 75. Those 65 and older will follow.

• Gov. Baker announces 7 mass vaccination sites coming to Massachusetts: Gillette Stadium, Fenway Park, Eastfield Mall in Springfield, Doubletree Hilton Hotel in Danvers and the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury. The other two are still TBA.

• 165 vaccination sites expected to be open in Massachusetts by mid-February

• Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine works on variants, but plans booster for South African strain

• Boston doctor suggests wearing 2 masks as UK COVID variant spreads

• Massachusetts overnight stay-at-home advisory, business curfew lifted Monday

SUNDAY, January 24

• Massachusetts reports 3,750 new confirmed COVID cases, 67 additional deaths

SATURDAY, January 23

• Massachusetts reports 4,330 new COVID cases, 75 additional deaths

FRIDAY, January 22

• Massachusetts reports 4,935 new COVID cases, 80 additional deaths

• Boston Mayor Marty Walsh gets coronavirus vaccine

• Encore Boston Harbor to open 24 hours a day starting next week

938 at Massachusetts schools test positive for COVID-19 in last week

THURSDAY, January 21

1,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine compromised at VA Medical Center in Jamaica Plain

• Massachusetts has received 825,650 COVID-19 vaccine doses so far

222 Massachusetts communities considered high risk for COVID

• Mass. reports 4,821 new COVID cases, 75 additional deaths

• Robert Kraft urges other sports venues to become COVID-19 vaccine sites

• Gov. Charlie Baker announces “gradual easing” of coronavirus restrictions that started in November

• New groups of Phase 1 health care workers become eligible for the coronavirus vaccine

WEDNESDAY, January 20

• Mass. reports 3,987 new COVID cases, 78 additional deaths

• Worcester County man is second case of UK COVID-19 variant in Massachusetts

TUESDAY, January 19

• Massachusetts reports 2,567 new COVID cases and 45 more deaths

• CVS, Walgreens to distribute COVID vaccines to eligible residents

• Fenway Park will open as mass vaccination site Feb. 1

• South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled again due to coronavirus

• Massachusetts schools now enforcing new remote and hybrid learning rules

MONDAY, January 18

• Massachusetts reports 3,224 new COVID cases and 52 more deaths

• Vaccinations are rolling out to prisons and other congregate care settings

• Gillette Stadium opens Monday as the state’s first mass vaccination site

SUNDAY, January 17

• First case of COVID-19 variant confirmed in Massachusetts

• Massachusetts reports 4,283 new COVID cases and 67 more deaths

SATURDAY, January 16

• Massachusetts reports 5,657 new COVID cases and 74 more deaths

FRIDAY, January 15

• Massachusetts reports 5,074 new COVID cases, 75 more deaths

• Saugus halts plans to reopen schools

• Mass. drops flu shot requirement, citing focus on administering coronavirus vaccines

• First COVID vaccines given out at Gillette Stadium

THURSDAY, January 14

• 229 Massachusetts communities now considered high risk for COVID-19

• Galvin proposes COVID vaccines at Massachusetts voting sites in the spring

• Massachusetts reports 5,545 new confirmed COVID cases and 74 more deaths

• Massachusetts has received a total of 347,450 doses of the coronavirus vaccine

• Gov. Baker announces nearly 1,600 small businesses received grants totaling $78.6 million

WEDNESDAY, January 13

• Mass. reports 5,278 new confirmed COVID cases and 86 more deaths

• Massachusetts prisons, group homes, shelters to start COVID-19 vaccinations Monday

TUESDAY, January 12

• Mass. reports 4,906 new COVID cases, 67 additional deaths

• State’s first mass vaccination site opens at Gillette Stadium for first responders Monday

• Moderna using COVID-19 vaccine technology to make flu, HIV shots

• Moderna expects its COVID-19 vaccine protection to last at least a year

MONDAY, January 11

• Massachusetts reports 4,329 new COVID cases, 54 additional deaths

• Boston Public Schools plan to reopen in March with hybrid learning

• COVID-19 vaccinations begin for first responders in Massachusetts

SUNDAY, January 10

• Massachusetts reports 5,396 new COVID cases, 77 more deaths

• Celtics-Heat game postponed due to COVID

• Massachusetts jury trials are scheduled to resume on a limited basis starting Monday

SATURDAY, January 9

• Massachusetts reports 7,110 newly confirmed COVID cases and 90 more deaths

• The Celtics close practice facility after Jayson Tatum reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

FRIDAY, January 8

• Massachusetts reports 7,635 newly confirmed COVID cases, another single-day record for the state, and 74 more deaths

• Massachusetts surpasses 400,000 reported COVID cases

• Gov. Baker says state will make weekly COVID-19 pool testing available to all school districts within the next month

431 at Massachusetts schools test positive for COVID-19 in last week

THURSDAY, January 7

• Massachusetts reports 7,136 new confirmed COVID cases, a single-day record for the state, and 71 more deaths

219 communities now considered high risk for COVID-19 in Mass.

• Massachusetts has given 139,895 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine doses so far and 1,213 second doses

• Gov. Baker extends capacity and gathering limit restrictions until at least January 24

WEDNESDAY, January 6

• Massachusetts reports 6,419 new COVID Cases, 99 more deaths

• Flu activity currently lower than last 2 seasons in Massachusetts

TUESDAY, January 5

• Massachusetts reports 4,178 new COVID cases and 63 more deaths

• Holy Cross, Boston University basketball teams wear masks during game

• Gov. Baker says early indications show “tick up” in COVID hospitalizations after holidays

• Baker says “people should be perfectly happy” with either Moderna or Pfizer vaccine

• Boston researchers study Vitamin D to see if it reduces risk of hospitalization or death

• FDA commissioner says everyone needs both full doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines

MONDAY, January 4

• Massachusetts reports 4,358 new COVID cases, 60 more deaths

• Police officers, firefighters and EMTs to start getting COVID vaccine on January 11

• Dept. of Public Health introduces new interactive dashboard for COVID-19 data, updated daily at 5 p.m.

• State’s second COVID-19 field hospital opening at UMass Lowell

• FDA to consider giving half doses of Moderna’s vaccine to some

• Salem offers free COVID-19 testing to students, school staff

SUNDAY, January 3

• Massachusetts reports 3,110 new confirmed COVID cases and 105 more deaths

SATURDAY, January 2

• Massachusetts reports 8,542 new confirmed COVID cases and 79 additional deaths over the past two days (12 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31 through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 1)

• State Representative Dr. Jon Santiago expects a “significant surge” in COVID hospitalizations in January

• At least 44 attendees of Christmas church services at GENESIS Church in Woburn test positive for COVID-19

FRIDAY, January 1

• State will not release new COVID data Friday, due to the holiday. Saturday’s report will include two days of data

• Massachusetts has received 285,050 COVID-19 vaccine doses so far and given 78,643 first doses

