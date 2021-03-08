VACCINE INFORMATION: Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment or call the hotline at 211.

WEDNESDAY, March 10

• New preregistration system to make mass vaccination signup easier starts Friday

• 4 days to be teachers only at Massachusetts mass vaccination sites

• Schools have “more than enough time” to prepare for return to in-person learning, Riley says

• Baker gets emotional remembering first anniversary of coronavirus emergency order

• One year ago today, Gov. Baker declared a state of emergency due to COVID

• Timeline of the COVID-19 pandemic in Massachusetts

• COVID vaccinations at 7 Boston churches start Wednesday

TUESDAY, March 9

• Massachusetts reports 1,006 new COVID cases, 20 more deaths

• Massachusetts sets April deadlines for elementary, middle school students to return to in-person learning full-time

• Northeastern University is planning for a “normal” fall semester

• Gov. Baker returns to work after Florida trip, tests negative for COVID

MONDAY. March 8

• Massachusetts reports 892 new COVID cases, 18 additional deaths

• CVS scheduled vaccine appointments for 25,000 Massachusetts teachers over three days last week

• CDC says fully vaccinated people may meet without masks or social distancing

SUNDAY, March 7

• Massachusetts reports 1,281 new COVID cases, 41 additional deaths

SATURDAY, March 6

• Massachusetts tops 16,000 confirmed COVID deaths

• Massachusetts reports 1,495 new COVID Cases, 52 additional deaths

FRIDAY, March 5

• Massachusetts surpasses 2 million COVID vaccine doses administered

• Massachusetts reports 1,677 new COVID Cases, 25 additional deaths

• MCAS tests for spring postponed for grades 3-8

• Massachusetts now exempt from Maine’s COVID travel restrictions

• Education commissioner to request authority to start winding down remote, hybrid learning

• 476 at Massachusetts schools test positive for COVID-19 in last week, a drop from previous week

THURSDAY, March 4

• Massachusetts reports 1,410 new COVID Cases, 42 additional deaths

• Number of Mass. communities high risk for COVID-19 drops to 19

• Fenway Park will stop serving as a vaccination site on March 27; operations shifting to Hynes Convention Center

• State says wait for COVID vaccine appointments could take a month for those eligible

• Limited amount of new first dose COVID vaccine appointments go fast

• First Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines given at Tufts Medical Center

• UMass Memorial DCU Center COVID field hospital to close

WEDNESDAY, March 3

• Massachusetts reports 1,553 new COVID cases, 66 additional deaths

• Getting a vaccine appointment is still a competitive process, likely to get worse, some say

• MBTA workers express frustration that they haven’t been vaccinated

• Mass COVID vaccination sites will have fewer first dose appointments next week

• Teachers, school staff can sign up for COVID vaccinations in Massachusetts on March 11

• State’s 7 mass vaccination sites to hold educator-only days, details to be released soon

• CVS lists teachers as eligible now for COVID vaccine appointments in Massachusetts

• Massachusetts teachers union president calls it a “joyful day for educators”

• Gov. Baker says there are no plans to change state’s mask mandate

• Boston may transition away from Fenway Park as mass COVID vaccination site

TUESDAY, March 2

• Massachusetts reports 980 new COVID cases, 37 more deaths

• President Biden directs states to prioritize vaccinating teachers and school staff

• Online alcohol deliveries jump 300% in Massachusetts during pandemic

• Boston hospitals get first shipment of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines

MONDAY, March 1

• Mass. reports 1,248 new COVID-19 cases, 26 additional deaths

• Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says there should be no large gatherings on St. Patrick’s Day

• Walsh said outdoor dining to return in Boston April 1, or earlier if weather allows

• Several Mass. lawmakers want teachers to get Johnson & Johnson vaccine first

• First shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccine likely coming to Massachusetts next week, Baker says

• Massachusetts COVID restrictions loosen Monday, including restaurant capacity

• Thousands of Boston students return to in-person learning this week

SUNDAY, February 28

• Mass. reports 1,428 new COVID-19 cases, 52 additional deaths

SATURDAY, February 27

• Mass. reports 1,516 new COVID-19 cases, 41 additional deaths

• Massachusetts announces that over 500,000 residents have been fully vaccinated

• The FDA authorizes Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

• Boston University reports several cases of the UK and South Africa variants on campus

FRIDAY, February 26

• Mass. reports 1,734 new COVID-19 cases, 46 additional deaths

• CDC head says Massachusetts, other states shouldn’t relax restrictions yet

• Pool COVID-19 testing program “a key tool” for schools, Baker says

• Boston to wait until after St. Patrick’s Day to resume live music at restaurants, indoor performances

• First anniversary of Boston Biogen conference super spreader event

• 582 at Massachusetts schools test positive for COVID-19 in last 2 weeks

THURSDAY, February 25

• 28 Mass. communities in high-risk red zone for COVID-19

• Mass. reports 1,928 new COVID-19 cases, 33 additional deaths

• Capacity restrictions to be eased for restaurants, venues and weddings in Massachusetts

• TD Garden, Fenway Park can open at 12-percent capacity for fans starting March 22

• Baker tells oversight panel examining bumpy vaccine rollout supply is biggest issue

• Long waits on vaccine website as thousands of new appointments are filled

WEDNESDAY, February 24

• Mass. reports 1,788 new COVID-19 cases, 60 additional deaths

• Moderna sends ‘booster shot’ for South Africa COVID variant into clinical trials

• Bedford VA offers COVID vaccine to veterans of all ages

• Baker says state vaccine website will be “significantly better” for new appointments Thursday

• 11 new regional vaccine collaboratives open Monday across Massachusetts

• Johnson & Johnson’s single shot COVID vaccine safe and effective, FDA says

• Dartmouth mass COVID-19 vaccination site opens at old Circuit City

TUESDAY, February 23

• Massachusetts reports 1,114 new COVID cases, 30 more deaths

• Baker says “stay tuned” on possibility fans will soon be allowed back in stadiums

• Mass. aims to take remote, hybrid learning “off the table,” bring students back to classrooms

• Mass. teachers union slams plan to remove remote learning as “waving a magic wand”

MONDAY, February 22

• Massachusetts reports 1,150 new COVID cases, 26 more deaths

• Boston Calling cancels 2021 music festival

• Natick Mall COVID vaccine site opens by appointment only

• UMass Amherst returns to in-person classes after lowering COVID risk

SUNDAY, February 21

• Massachusetts reports 1,136 new COVID cases, 46 additional deaths

SATURDAY, February 20

• Massachusetts reports 1,822 new COVID cases, 53 additional deaths

• Massachusetts announces it has administered more than 1 million people first doses of the COVID vaccine

FRIDAY, February 19

• Massachusetts reports 1,679 new COVID cases, hospitalizations drop below 1,000

• Massachusetts gets “critical shipment” of COVID vaccines, appointments won’t be canceled

• Boston Pride Parade and Festival will not be held in June; may be moved to Fall

• Web vendor Prep Mod apologizes for Massachusetts vaccine appointment website disaster

• No school COVID data released this week due to vacation. Next report to include cases from February 11-24

THURSDAY, February 18

• 66 Mass. communities considered high-risk for COVID-19

• Massachusetts reports 1,803 new COVID cases, 61 additional deaths

• The feds told Massachusetts officials that the state’s committed vaccine shipment for the week has been delayed and won’t arrive until Monday

• Massachusetts National Guard may help transport COVID vaccines delayed by weather

• State COVID vaccine website crashed as a million more residents become eligible to make appointments

• COVID vaccine clinic for Plymouth veterans delayed by weather issues at shipping sites

WEDNESDAY, February 17

• Massachusetts reports 1,322 new COVID cases, 55 additional deaths

• Massachusetts targets vaccine efforts to 20 communities hard-hit by COVID

• ‘Honor System’ will be used to prove medical conditions for COVID vaccine eligibility

• Massachusetts will stop sending first doses to most cities and towns

• Gov. Baker says 1 million newly eligible residents may wait a month for vaccine appointments

• The state announced that as of Thursday, COVID vaccine appointments will be available for people over 65 and those with two or more eligible medical conditions

TUESDAY, February 16

• The coronavirus B.1.351 variant, known as the South Africa variant, has been found in Massachusetts

• Mass. reports 967 new COVID cases, 49 additional deaths

• Moderna says they are experiencing “short term delays” in vaccine production, but it won’t impact monthly delivery goals

• Lawmakers send a letter to Gov. Baker calling for a centralized vaccine sign-up system

• Icy roads caused the opening of the new Worcester State University mass vaccine site to be delayed until the afternoon

MONDAY, February 15

• Mass. reports 1,480 new COVID cases, 32 additional deaths

SUNDAY, February 14

• Mass. reports 1,820 new COVID cases, 60 more deaths

• Mass. reports 19 more cases of UK COVID variant

SATURDAY, February 13

• Mass. reports 1,949 new confirmed COVID cases and 65 additional deaths in the state

• Gov. Baker says the state isn’t seeing its anticipated increase of COVID vaccines from Feds

• VFW Post #1018 in Dorchester administered 300 COVID vaccines to veterans in one-day event

FRIDAY, February 12

• Massachusetts adding Puerto Rico, North Dakota to “lower-risk” travel states and territories list

• Mass. tops 15,000 confirmed COVID deaths

• Massachusetts tops 1 million coronavirus vaccine doses administered

• State creates COVID-19 vaccine finder to make it easier to set up an appointment

• Massachusetts diverts COVID-19 vaccines for hospitals to other vaccination sites

• Lawmakers want Baker to end potentially “dangerous” companion system for COVID vaccines

• COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts schools drop 25-percent in last week

THURSDAY, February 11

• 110 Mass. communities considered high risk for COVID-19

• Mass. reports 2,213 new confirmed COVID cases and 61 additional deaths in the state

• “Disturbing reports” of people taking advantage of new COVID vaccine caregiver policy

• Caregivers start getting COVID vaccine with seniors at appointments

• CVS now scheduling COVID vaccine appointments at Massachusetts stores

• CDC study shows double masking could reduce COVID exposure by 95-percent

• Boston College students who don’t follow COVID protocols may be kicked off campus

WEDNESDAY, February 10

• Massachusetts reports 1,920 new COVID cases, 82 additional deaths

• Extra COVID vaccine doses given to people without appointments in Danvers

• New state guidance aims to avoid wasted coronavirus vaccine doses in Massachusetts

• Natick, Dartmouth get mass vaccination sites; caregivers for elderly now eligible for shot

• Gov. Baker says allowing caregivers to get shots will help get more seniors vaccinated

• Wasted COVID vaccines in Massachusetts are a “missed opportunity,” Baker says

• Massachusetts gets failing grades on vaccine report card from Harvard researchers

• Boston man had COVID variant for 5 months before death

• COVID-19 vaccinations offered at Old North Church in Boston’s North End

TUESDAY, February 9

• Massachusetts reports 1,319 new COVID cases, 68 additional deaths

• More than 1,200 COVID vaccine doses have been wasted in Massachusetts

• CVS will now start COVID vaccinations at 18 pharmacies in Massachusetts on Friday, Feb. 12

• Amherst issues curfew after UMass students blamed for spike in COVID cases

MONDAY, February 8

• Massachusetts reports 1,276 new COVID cases, 55 additional deaths

• Baker says residents 65+ will have to “wait a little longer” to become eligible for vaccine

• South Boston-based Yankee Bus Lines is turning some of its buses into mobile vaccine sites

• Many Massachusetts businesses can officially now increase from 25% capacity up to 40%

SUNDAY, February 7

• Mass. reports 3,004 new COVID cases, 76 additional deaths

• UMass Amherst raises its COVID-19 risk level assessment to “high” after a spike in cases

• 80 vaccinated health care workers travel to Super Bowl LV in Tampa on the Patriots plane

• State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg tests positive for coronavirus

SATURDAY, February 6

• Mass. reports 3,378 new COVID cases, 59 additional deaths

• Arlington woman creates website to help simplify singing up COVID vaccines

FRIDAY, February 5

• Mass. reports 2,982 new COVID cases, 74 additional deaths

• Gov. Baker announces COVID-19 vaccine call center for people age 75 and over to get appointments

• Baker says 20,000 appointments still available at Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium and Springfield vaccination sites

• 908 at Massachusetts schools test positive for COVID-19 in last week

THURSDAY, February 4

• 153 Mass. communities considered high-risk for COVID

• Mass. reports 2,602 new COVID cases, 74 additional deaths

• Massachusetts restaurants, gyms, businesses can increase capacity to 40% starting Monday

• A mass vaccination site is coming to Worcester State University starting Feb. 16

• Gov. Charlie Baker says Lowell field hospital “standing down” this week, Worcester to remain open

• Boston high-needs students return to in-person learning after storm delays reopening

• Massachusetts inmates will no longer get shorter prison sentences for getting COVID vaccine

WEDNESDAY, February 3

• Mass. reports 2,186 new COVID cases, 53 additional deaths

• Moderna said it will be adding more vaccine doses to each vial if the FDA approves the move.

• Gov. Baker won’t apologize for slow vaccine rollout, but acknowledges unhappiness

• Massachusetts adding more COVID vaccine appointments to meet demand for most at risk

• Tripadvisor’s Needham headquarters to be vaccination site for Newton-Wellesley Hospital and Mass General Brigham patients

• Mass vaccination site opens at DoubleTree Hilton Hotel in Danvers

• CVS to start COVID vaccinations at 18 pharmacies in Massachusetts on Thursday, Feb. 11

• Massachusetts inmates can earn slightly shorter prison sentences by getting COVID vaccine

• Baker discourages large groups for Super Bowl parties

• 4-year-old boy recovering from rare illness after family contracted COVID-19

TUESDAY, February 2

• Massachusetts reports 1,963 new COVID cases, 45 more deaths

• Mass COVID vaccination sites get back on schedule after snow storm

MONDAY, February 1

• Massachusetts surpasses 500,000 COVID cases with 2,270 cases reported

• Mass COVID vaccinations begin at Fenway Park before nor’easter hits Boston

• February 1 marks the first anniversary of the first coronavirus case in Massachusetts

• Storm forces schedule changes at Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium COVID vaccine sites

• Storm delays opening of mass vaccination site at Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury

SUNDAY, January 31

• Massachusetts reports 2,546 new COVID cases, 46 additional deaths

• Boston Marathon race director Dave McGillivray on logistics of running mass vaccination sites at Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium

SATURDAY, January 30

• Mass. reports 3,957 new COVID cases, 87 additional deaths

FRIDAY, January 29

• Northeast states extend ban on interstate youth hockey

• Fenway Park opens as mass vaccination site

• Mass. reports 2,781 new COVID cases, 98 additional deaths

• Johnson & Johnson says its one shot COVID-19 vaccine is 66% effective

• 969 at Massachusetts schools test positive for COVID-19 in last week

• Worcester wants COVID-19 vaccine supersite in central Massachusetts

THURSDAY, January 28

• 192 Massachusetts communities considered high-risk for COVID-19

• Mass. reports 4,222 new COVID cases, 43 additional deaths

• Massachusetts to launch call center for residents signing up for COVID vaccine

• Massachusetts COVID vaccine signups for older residents improve on day 2

• Gillette Stadium, Fenway Park to make 20,000 new vaccine appointments available online Thursday

• COVID vaccine appointments will be added weekly at mass sites, daily at smaller sites

WEDNESDAY, January 27

• Mass. reports 3,022 new COVID cases, 83 additional deaths

• Gov. Baker tells frustrated residents “to be patient” about COVID vaccine signup delays

• Mass. residents over 75 frustrated on first day of COVID vaccine registration

• Mass. residents 75 and older can now register for COVID vaccine appointments

TUESDAY, January 26

• Massachusetts reports 2,215 new confirmed COVID cases, 41 additional deaths

• UMass Medical School will test Moderna’s COVID vaccine in teenagers

• Boston Marathon set for Monday, October 11 if road races are allowed then

• Boston allowing gyms, movie theaters, museums, Duck Tours, other businesses to re-open February 1 with capacity limits (See full list here )

• Moderna expects to supply U.S. with 100 million COVID vaccine doses by end of March

• Massachusetts launching free COVID-19 testing for child care providers

• Lowell Public Schools extend remote learning to February 22

• Massachusetts removed from Rhode Island COVID-19 travel advisory list

MONDAY, January 25

• Massachusetts reports 3,477 new confirmed COVID cases, 45 additional deaths

• Needham High School going fully remote this week after apparent in-school transmission

• Vaccination Phase 2 begins February 1 with residents over age 75. Those 65 and older will follow.

• Gov. Baker announces 7 mass vaccination sites coming to Massachusetts: Gillette Stadium, Fenway Park, Eastfield Mall in Springfield, Doubletree Hilton Hotel in Danvers and the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury. The other two are still TBA.

• 165 vaccination sites expected to be open in Massachusetts by mid-February

• Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine works on variants, but plans booster for South African strain

• Boston doctor suggests wearing 2 masks as UK COVID variant spreads

• Massachusetts overnight stay-at-home advisory, business curfew lifted Monday

SUNDAY, January 24

• Massachusetts reports 3,750 new confirmed COVID cases, 67 additional deaths

SATURDAY, January 23

• Massachusetts reports 4,330 new COVID cases, 75 additional deaths

FRIDAY, January 22

• Massachusetts reports 4,935 new COVID cases, 80 additional deaths

• Boston Mayor Marty Walsh gets coronavirus vaccine

• Encore Boston Harbor to open 24 hours a day starting next week

• 938 at Massachusetts schools test positive for COVID-19 in last week

THURSDAY, January 21

• 1,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine compromised at VA Medical Center in Jamaica Plain

• Massachusetts has received 825,650 COVID-19 vaccine doses so far

• 222 Massachusetts communities considered high risk for COVID

• Mass. reports 4,821 new COVID cases, 75 additional deaths

• Robert Kraft urges other sports venues to become COVID-19 vaccine sites

• Gov. Charlie Baker announces “gradual easing” of coronavirus restrictions that started in November

• New groups of Phase 1 health care workers become eligible for the coronavirus vaccine

WEDNESDAY, January 20

• Mass. reports 3,987 new COVID cases, 78 additional deaths

• Worcester County man is second case of UK COVID-19 variant in Massachusetts

TUESDAY, January 19

• Massachusetts reports 2,567 new COVID cases and 45 more deaths

• CVS, Walgreens to distribute COVID vaccines to eligible residents

• Fenway Park will open as mass vaccination site Feb. 1

• South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled again due to coronavirus

• Massachusetts schools now enforcing new remote and hybrid learning rules

MONDAY, January 18

• Massachusetts reports 3,224 new COVID cases and 52 more deaths

• Vaccinations are rolling out to prisons and other congregate care settings

• Gillette Stadium opens Monday as the state’s first mass vaccination site

SUNDAY, January 17

• First case of COVID-19 variant confirmed in Massachusetts

• Massachusetts reports 4,283 new COVID cases and 67 more deaths

SATURDAY, January 16

• Massachusetts reports 5,657 new COVID cases and 74 more deaths

FRIDAY, January 15

• Massachusetts reports 5,074 new COVID cases, 75 more deaths

• Saugus halts plans to reopen schools

• Mass. drops flu shot requirement, citing focus on administering coronavirus vaccines

• First COVID vaccines given out at Gillette Stadium

THURSDAY, January 14

• 229 Massachusetts communities now considered high risk for COVID-19

• Galvin proposes COVID vaccines at Massachusetts voting sites in the spring

• Massachusetts reports 5,545 new confirmed COVID cases and 74 more deaths

• Massachusetts has received a total of 347,450 doses of the coronavirus vaccine

• Gov. Baker announces nearly 1,600 small businesses received grants totaling $78.6 million

WEDNESDAY, January 13

• Mass. reports 5,278 new confirmed COVID cases and 86 more deaths

• Massachusetts prisons, group homes, shelters to start COVID-19 vaccinations Monday

TUESDAY, January 12

• Mass. reports 4,906 new COVID cases, 67 additional deaths

• State’s first mass vaccination site opens at Gillette Stadium for first responders Monday

• Moderna using COVID-19 vaccine technology to make flu, HIV shots

• Moderna expects its COVID-19 vaccine protection to last at least a year

MONDAY, January 11

• Massachusetts reports 4,329 new COVID cases, 54 additional deaths

• Boston Public Schools plan to reopen in March with hybrid learning

• COVID-19 vaccinations begin for first responders in Massachusetts

SUNDAY, January 10

• Massachusetts reports 5,396 new COVID cases, 77 more deaths

• Celtics-Heat game postponed due to COVID

• Massachusetts jury trials are scheduled to resume on a limited basis starting Monday

SATURDAY, January 9

• Massachusetts reports 7,110 newly confirmed COVID cases and 90 more deaths

• The Celtics close practice facility after Jayson Tatum reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

FRIDAY, January 8

• Massachusetts reports 7,635 newly confirmed COVID cases, another single-day record for the state, and 74 more deaths

• Massachusetts surpasses 400,000 reported COVID cases

• Gov. Baker says state will make weekly COVID-19 pool testing available to all school districts within the next month

• 431 at Massachusetts schools test positive for COVID-19 in last week

THURSDAY, January 7

• Massachusetts reports 7,136 new confirmed COVID cases, a single-day record for the state, and 71 more deaths

• 219 communities now considered high risk for COVID-19 in Mass.

• Massachusetts has given 139,895 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine doses so far and 1,213 second doses

• Gov. Baker extends capacity and gathering limit restrictions until at least January 24

WEDNESDAY, January 6

• Massachusetts reports 6,419 new COVID Cases, 99 more deaths

• Flu activity currently lower than last 2 seasons in Massachusetts

TUESDAY, January 5

• Massachusetts reports 4,178 new COVID cases and 63 more deaths

• Holy Cross, Boston University basketball teams wear masks during game

• Gov. Baker says early indications show “tick up” in COVID hospitalizations after holidays

• Baker says “people should be perfectly happy” with either Moderna or Pfizer vaccine

• Boston researchers study Vitamin D to see if it reduces risk of hospitalization or death

• FDA commissioner says everyone needs both full doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines

MONDAY, January 4

• Massachusetts reports 4,358 new COVID cases, 60 more deaths

• Police officers, firefighters and EMTs to start getting COVID vaccine on January 11

• Dept. of Public Health introduces new interactive dashboard for COVID-19 data, updated daily at 5 p.m.

• State’s second COVID-19 field hospital opening at UMass Lowell

• FDA to consider giving half doses of Moderna’s vaccine to some

• Salem offers free COVID-19 testing to students, school staff

SUNDAY, January 3

• Massachusetts reports 3,110 new confirmed COVID cases and 105 more deaths

SATURDAY, January 2

• Massachusetts reports 8,542 new confirmed COVID cases and 79 additional deaths over the past two days (12 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31 through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 1)

• State Representative Dr. Jon Santiago expects a “significant surge” in COVID hospitalizations in January

• At least 44 attendees of Christmas church services at GENESIS Church in Woburn test positive for COVID-19

FRIDAY, January 1

• State will not release new COVID data Friday, due to the holiday. Saturday’s report will include two days of data

• Massachusetts has received 285,050 COVID-19 vaccine doses so far and given 78,643 first doses

