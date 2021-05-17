BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced Massachusetts is easing its face mask mandate, and one change will affect kids in the state almost immediately. The governor’s administration said that starting Tuesday, masks will no longer be needed at school recess or for outdoor youth sports.
"Masks will no longer be required for outdoor activities like recess," Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said. "The youth and amateur sports guidance will be updated to no longer require face coverings for youth athletes, under 18, while playing outdoor sports."
All youth and amateur sports restrictions will be lifted on May 29.
Students will also be able to share toys and other objects in the classroom starting Tuesday.
Massachusetts will drop its face mask mandate on May 29. Following CDC guidance, Massachusetts will still require face masks for students and staff inside school buildings.