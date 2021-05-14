BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts will be making changes to its reopening process after new guidance from the Centers For Disease Control stated that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear face masks or stay socially distanced in most cases, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Friday.
“The new @CDCgov guidance is great news,” Baker tweeted. “We will be updating our reopening plans early next week.”
The new @CDCgov guidance is great news. We will be updating our reopening plans early next week.
Massachusetts is on track to vaccinate more than 4 million residents soon. Please stay safe while we prepare next steps to return to our new normal.
Baker’s office said Thursday night that the state’s mask order would remain in place until further notice.
The state was set to let bars reopen and ease restaurant restrictions on May 29. All COVID regulations in Massachusetts were expected to drop by August 1.
