BOSTON (CBS) – The COVID-19 mask order will remain in place in Massachusetts, despite new guidance from the CDC released on Thursday.
The CDC is easing indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people.
Gov. Charlie Baker said his administration welcomes the new guidance and will be updating the state’s COVID restrictions in the near future.
Gov. Charlie Baker said his administration welcomes the new guidance and will be updating the state's COVID restrictions in the near future.

"In the meantime, the current mask order remains in place," a spokesperson for the governor said. "The Commonwealth is leading the nation in the vaccination effort and the Administration will continue to make vaccines available to everyone who lives, works or studies in Massachusetts."
On April 30, Massachusetts relaxed the face covering guidance for some outdoor settings. Masks are required outside in public when it is not possible to socially distance.
Coverings are required at all times in indoor public places, and at events indoors or outdoors except when eating or drinking.
In private gatherings, face coverings are "recommended but not required." The $300 enforcement fine no longer applies.
Gov. Baker had previously announced that all COVID restrictions in the state would be dropped on August 1.