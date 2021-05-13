Jaylen Brown Expected To Return To Basketball Activities In Three MonthsJaylen Brown's wrist surgery was a success, and the Celtics guard will reportedly be back to doing the things that professional basketball players do in three months.

Tom Brady Sr. Is Talking Trash About The Buccaneers-Patriots GameTom Brady does his best to avoid talking trash. His father though? That's a different story.

Report: Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick Visiting PatriotsThings have been mostly quiet on the Patriots roster front since the conclusion of last month's draft, but some news surfaced Thursday afternoon that the team is getting to know a veteran free-agent cornerback.

Charlie Coyle Ready To Return, Ondrej Kase Ruled Out For Game 1 Vs. CapitalsThe Boston Bruins are gearing up for their first-round playoff series against the Washington Capitals, and they're getting a good idea of the team they'll send out onto the ice on Saturday night for Game 1.

Celtics Will Close Regular Season With Two Afternoon GamesThe NBA has announced game times for the final two days of the regular season, and it does not bode well for the Boston Celtics.