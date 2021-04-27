BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts is about to enter the final phase of it reopening process with a major announcement Tuesday afternoon. The outdoor mask mandate will be eased this week; bars, amusement parks and outdoor water parks can reopen soon, road races will return and restrictions on all businesses will be lifted on August 1.

The board of health in Oakham in Worcester County listed these details of the announcement to come on its Facebook page Tuesday morning, citing a call with the state’s Department of Health.

To be announced by Governor later today.

Effective April 30th- generally when outside and able to be socially distanced face coverings will not be required! There may still be requirements in some settings.

Effective May 10th- amusement parks, outdoor water parks can reopen at 50% capacity.

Road races and other organized athletic events will be allowed. Safety plans required to be submitted to Boards of Health.

Effective May 29th- gathering limits increased to 200 people indoors and 250 people outdoors.

Wineries, breweries bars may reopen not requiring food to be ordered. Seated service required. Not standing around. Still require 6 feet apart and max of 10 people per table.

Street festivals, parades allowed at 50% capacity.

effective August 1 – all other businesses can fully reopen, limitations and capacity all eliminated ****

Camp requirements being reviewed as well in light of updated CDC guidelines released this past weekend.

Gov. Charlie Baker will have an official update on the reopening process Tuesday afternoon in a news conference at the State House.

You can watch it live at 1:30 p.m. on CBSN Boston in the video above.

Baker will be joined by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy.

Massachusetts has been in Phase 4, Step 1 of its reopening plan since Monday, March 22.

For more information on what’s opened and closed, check the state’s website.