BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts enters the next stage of its reopening Monday as amusement parks can reopen, road races can return and Fenway Park, TD Garden and Gillette Stadium can increase capacity.

Arenas and ballparks are now allowed to increase crowds to 25 percent, up from 12 percent.

The increase will get the Red Sox to more than 9,000 fans for home games, with Garden capacity growing to roughly 4,500 fans. The Revolution can now welcome 17,000 fans for each game at Gillette Stadium.

Amusement parks, theme parks and outdoor water parks can now operate at 50-percent capacity after submitting safety plans to the Department of Public Health.

Six Flags New England will open to season pass holders on Friday, May 14 and then to the public the next day.

Road races and other large, outdoor organized amateur or professional group athletic events can return as well. Staggered starts are required and safety plans must be submitted at the local level.

Youth and adult amateur sports tournaments will be allowed for moderate and high risk sports.

Singing can return indoors with strict distancing requirements at performance venues, restaurants, event venues and other businesses.

The next step in the state’s reopening plan is just about three weeks away.

On Saturday, May 29, gathering limits will increase to 200 people indoors and 250 outdoors. Public events, like street parades and festivals, will also be allowed to resume. Bars, beer gardens and breweries will be able to re-open following the same rules as restaurants.

All business can fully reopen Sunday, August 1 without restrictions.