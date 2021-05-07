BOSTON (CBS) – Starting Monday, live singing will be allowed in indoor venues again in Massachusetts. But the show may not be going on quite yet, because of social distancing requirements that are still in place.

Her music is now much quieter as the pandemic has taken its toll on singer/songwriter Alisa Amador who hasn’t been able to perform indoors, and with a band, for at least a year. “I don’t want to cry but it’s beautiful to imagine it will be safe again,” said Amador.

Musician Mark Erelli is almost seeing a light at the end of the tunnel. “I know that it will be there, it’s not within reach but I know that it’s coming,” said Erelli.

The only problem is a lot of venues are too small to accommodate the 25 foot distance from the audience and 10 foot distance between musicians that is required. “If you need to be 25 feet from people, some places I play are only 50 by 50,” said Erelli.

For singer Amanda Carr it feels like the state is dangling a carrot that can’t be had. “Just like when they said entertainment but no singing. This seems like another step into something that can’t happen yet,” said Carr.

Boston is already delaying its reopening schedule, and on Friday, Cambridge announced the same.

Alisa Amador, like many musicians, turned to live streaming to keep their music alive, and this summer there are outdoor concerts finally on the books. But these kinds of intimate shows are the bread and butter for many.

“It’s one of the things I didn’t realize how important it was to me until I couldn’t do it,” said Amador.

As quickly as it all shut down for them, it’ll take longer for these musicians to really ramp up.