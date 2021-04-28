AGAWAM (CBS) – Six Flags New England will reopen next month.
Governor Charlie Baker announced Tuesday that amusement parks in Massachusetts can reopen at 50% capacity starting May 10.READ MORE: Massachusetts Announces Final Phase Of Reopening Plan: 4 Things To Know
Six Flags said Wednesday it will open to season pass holders on Friday, May 14 and then to the public the next day.READ MORE: Motorcyclist Killed In Crash With Minivan On I-93 In Wilmington
Tickets must be reserved online in advance with specific arrival times.
Masks will be required. All rides and attractions will be open but rows or seats will be left empty to ensure social distancing.MORE NEWS: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
For more information, visit sixflags.com.