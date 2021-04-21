BOSTON (CBS) – All Emerson College students will be required to have the COVID vaccine by the first day of classes for the fall semester, the school announced Wednesday.
In a letter to students and staff, Emerson College President M. Lee Pelton says that he expects the school to have in-person learning this fall.
“We will require that all students studying on our campuses be vaccinated in order to attend the 2021 Fall Term,” said Pelton. “I am confident that our careful and well-researched planning with the aid of excellent medical guidance will enable us to respond quickly and appropriately, just as we did this academic year.”
LIST: Colleges Decide Whether Or Not To Require COVID Vaccination For Students This Fall
Students will be able to request religious and medical exemptions to the policy.
“The College will remain both vigilant and adaptive as we follow medical science,” said Pelton. “The health and wellbeing of our entire community will remain as our highest priority.”
Emerson joins a growing list of local schools that are enacting the same policy. Boston University and Northeastern University are also requiring students to get the COVID vaccine before the fall semester.