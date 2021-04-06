BOSTON (CBS) – All Northeastern University students will be required to have the COVID vaccine by the first day of classes for the fall semester, the school announced Tuesday.
"In order to get herd immunity, we need to get a maximum number of people possible vaccinated," Ken Henderson, chancellor and senior vice president for learning, said in a statement. "If all, or nearly all of our students are vaccinated, we expect that we'll be able to achieve herd immunity."
Students will be able to request religious and medical exemptions to the policy.
The requirement will be in place for all undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students.
"This vaccination requirement is the next step to "Protect the Pack" so we can continue to study, learn, and research side by side," Henderson said.
The university previously said it anticipates a “normal” fall semester.