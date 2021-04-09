BOSTON (CBS) — Boston University will require students to be vaccinated from coronavirus in order to return this fall. President Robert Brown announced the change in a letter Friday, after the school had previously said it did not anticipate such a requirement.
"I encourage all our students to get the vaccine as soon as possible. The University also will make every effort to vaccinate students if they arrive on campus without vaccination in the fall," the letter said.
Students should upload vaccine documentation as soon as they get it. Brown said having an accurate database of vaccinations will help design public health protocols for the fall.
“With vaccination we can achieve the ‘new normal; and return campus life to something very close to our pre-pandemic norm. We expect our classrooms, laboratories, dining halls, and recreation facilities to be filled with students who are vaccinated. Even so, because the vaccines are not 100% effective at preventing disease spread, we will use some public health protocols.”
Masks may still be required.
BU is one of a growing number of local colleges and universities to require the shot.