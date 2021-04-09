Bruce Arena Has An Extremely Confident Revolution Team Heading Into 2021 SeasonThe New England Revolution return to the pitch next weekend, looking to build off a promising 2020 season.

Red Sox Appear To Have Something In Garrett WhitlockDuring spring training, Garrett Whitlock was far and away the surprise star of camp. Now a week into the actual season, the 24-year-old right-hander has been even better than expected.

Brad Marchand's Shorthanded Assault On The NHL Reaches MilestoneBrad Marchand has proven to be the NHL's most lethal shorthanded threat during his career.

It's Hard Not To Get Excited About Jeremy Swayman's Brilliance In Net For BruinsIt's easy to overreact to the new guy, especially after two games of absolutely stellar play. But when it comes to Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman, it goes beyond what the 22-year-old is doing in net.

UMass' Carson Gicewicz, Filip Lindberg Traveling To Pittsburgh For Saturday's Title GameThe UMass Minutemen may be getting some reinforcements for Saturday night's NCAA title game.