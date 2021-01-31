BOSTON (CBS) – A mass vaccination site is set to open at Fenway Park on Monday, starting with Massachusetts residents 75 and older. But with a nor’easter set to dump a foot or more of snow on much of New England, contingency plans are being put in place.

Snow is likely to begin Monday afternoon and last into Tuesday morning, impacting the evening and morning commutes.

Rodrigo Martinez is chief marketing and experience officer for CIC Health, which runs the Gillette Stadium and Fenway Park mass vaccination sites.

“We are in New England. We knew that sooner or later we will have one or several nor’easters, and we’re preparing the best that we can,” said Martinez.

Martinez said additional staff is being added to help elderly people who are going to the sites for appointments. There will be additional wheelchairs available at Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium, and it is planned so no lines flow outside.

“We do understand that maybe the weather gets so bad that we have to either cancel some appointments, reschedule appointments, or maybe someone can’t make it to the site safely and we will be able to support them,” said Martinez.

If that is the case, Martinez said CIC Health’s outreach team will reschedule appointments for the following week. Anyone whose vaccination appointment is impacted will be contacted if anything changes.

Contingency plans are also in place to make sure that no vaccine is wasted in the event either facility is forced to shut down.

Once a vial is punctured, it has to be used within a certain number of hours. Martinez said in cases where a vaccine needs to be used and something like a canceled appointment comes up, there are people either eligible in Phase 1, or who are 75 years old who will be given a shot.

As an example, Martinez said if vial is punctured and appointments are canceled, there are employees working the site who would be eligible to receive it and have not yet been vaccinated.

“No vaccine is going to waste I’ll tell you that,” Martinez said. “We won’t waste any vaccine.”

Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment.