BOSTON (CBS) – Yet another morning with single-digit temperatures — happy Sunday everyone! The last three days have been the coldest stretch since early February 2019.

Fortunately, temperatures will warm up to the mid-to-upper 20s Sunday afternoon, and with much less wind, feels-like temperatures won’t bite as much as days past.

The next nor’easter for us is already bringing snow to millions across the Midwest, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic. Winter alerts are posted across 23 states. For Massachusetts, a Winter Storm Watch is posted, and will likely be upgraded in the coming hours to a Winter Storm Warning.

The biggest impacts from this storm will come from the heavy, wet snow. Rain will be heavy at times south and east of 128 Monday evening and the wind will be howling. This is pretty much your standard, run-of-the-mill nor’easter.

Snow will push into southern New England late Monday morning. By mid-afternoon, a solid thump will overspread much of Massachusetts, likely causing big impacts for Monday’s evening commute.

With a strong easterly wind, mild air will start to change over snow to rain along 128/95 into the evening as Worcester and Middlesex County remains as all snow. The snow will lighten overnight into Tuesday before finally pushing out to sea.

The “jackpot zone” for highest snow totals will be outside of 128 loop, away from coastal communities. There will be 8-14″ possible in spots, with a tight gradient that sets up south and east where the rain/snow line sets up.

The wildcard area is from Boston to Providence. If the changeover to rain doesn’t occur, Boston could be at its higher end of forecasts. A sooner changeover means less snow.

For coastal communities along the South Shore, Cape, and Islands, this is a wind event with some heavy rain. High Wind Watch is in effect for Monday morning through Tuesday evening. Expect widespread gusts to hit 40-50 mph, with some isolated 60+ mph gusts possible.

Power outages are certainly possible with those strong wind gusts. Coastal flooding shouldn’t be much of an impact, due to the high tide cycle, but beach erosion will definitely be noticed.

The snow will wind down on Tuesday with lingering flurries into Wednesday. What a way to ring in February!