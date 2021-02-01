ROXBURY (CBS) – The storm is delaying the opening of a mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Roxbury.
For the safety of residents and staff, the city of Boston will not open the clinic at the Reggie Lewis Center at Roxbury Community College as planned Monday.
Related: Storm Forces Schedule Changes At Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium COVID Vaccine Sites
All scheduled appointments will automatically be moved to next Monday, February 8.
As of now, they expect to open for their first appointments Tuesday at noon.