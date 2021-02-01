Are Patriots Fans Rooting For Tom Brady To Win Super Bowl? Well, It's ComplicatedTwenty years of Tom Brady established some deep connections among Patriots fans. But with Brady now playing in the biggest game in football for the Bucs, how are those New England football fans feeling?

Report: Matthew Stafford Told Lions To Trade Him 'Anywhere But New England'According to a new report, Matthew Stafford was against being traded to New England.

Marcus Smart Out 2-3 Weeks After Suffering Calf Injury In Celtics' Loss To LakersCeltics guard Marcus Smart is expected to miss 2-3 weeks with a calf strain.

Kemba Walker Believes His Struggles Are Mental, And Celtics Believe He'll Shake Them Off SoonKemba Walker usually thrives with the ball in his hand and a chance to win the game. But on Saturday night, nothing wanted to fall for the point guard, and it cost the Celtics in the team's biggest game of the season.

Patriots Showed Interest, But Matthew Stafford Instead Sent To Rams As Part Of Blockbuster TradeThere was a blockbuster trade involving an NFL quarterback late Saturday night, and it did not involve the New England Patriots.