BOSTON (CBS) – It’s not quite the same as coming to see the hometown team, as the Fenway Park concourse has now been turned into the state’s second mass vaccination site. “Fenway has an amazing emotional impact on the region and the community,” said Red Sox Vice President Sarah McKenna.

The park is now adding another chapter to its storied history with the hope that Fenway can help put a dent in the effort to get Massachusetts residents vaccinated.

“So many great things have happened here. Add this to the roster of incredible opportunities that have happened,” said Dr. Edward Ullman, a physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and also the director of Fenway First Aid.

The goal is to avoid lines and keep people on schedule as they make their way through a health screening, the vaccination and observation area, with even a designated spot for a Fenway selfie.

Marie Nesadidu was among several home health aides able to get vaccinated Friday at what’s considered a soft launch before Phase 2 opens Monday that will include people over 75 years of age. “I’m very, very happy. It makes me feel more comfortable,” said Nesadidu.

Alisandra Pavon, another home health aide agreed. “I feel like I have more protection, and it makes me feel good to know hopefully this will stop the spread,” said Pavon.

The goal is to administer at least 500 shots a day and ramp that up to 1,250 as vaccine becomes available. It may seem strange to see those shots being prepared right next to the empty beer taps, but the hope is the mystique of Fenway will create a comfort level.

Find: Massachusetts Vaccine Sites

“That’s the only way to get the word out to everybody about the importance of getting vaccinated and get back to life,” said Rodrigo Martinez, chief marketing and experience officer for CIC Health, which is running the vaccination site.

The plan is to make Fenway Park available as long as it’s needed, meaning shots could still be administered as the first pitch is thrown this spring.

Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment.