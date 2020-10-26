BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police say they’ve arrested the man who set a ballot box on fire over the weekend. Worldy Armand, 39, of Boston, is expected to be arraigned in municipal court Monday afternoon.

Police said he lit a fire inside the drop box outside of the Boston Public Library in Copley Square around 4 a.m. Sunday. Some of the ballots in the drop box were destroyed and others were damaged in the fire.

A few hours later, investigators released two photos of the man they were looking for. Officers on patrol in Copley spotted him and took him into custody just before 11 p.m.

Armand is now charged with willful and malicious burning.

Related: Framingham Police To Be Stationed At Ballot Drop Boxes

Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin called it a “deliberate arson attack.”

Galvin said most of the 122 ballots in the box at the time of the fire were not badly damaged, but 5 to 10 were destroyed.

Now they’re asking anyone who used the ballot drop box between 2:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 a.m. on Sunday to check their ballot status online as election officials work to make sure every vote is counted.

If you cannot confirm your ballot status, contact the Boston election department immediately.

The drop box itself was not damaged and is still outside the library available for voters.

“I’m very angry,” Galvin said. “It is our intention to make sure that the individuals who did this are apprehended and prosecuted. We want to make sure of the integrity of the electoral process.”

Diane Smith had been planning to drop her ballot in the box as a way to avoid lines at the polls during the pandemic. Now she has second thoughts after learning it was torched.

“I thought it was really terrible and what more do we have to contend with to vote safely this year?” she asked.

MORE FROM CBS BOSTON:

• America Can Probably Now Understand Why Tom Brady Left Patriots

• 13 Massachusetts Communities Take Step Back In Reopening

• It Happens Here: Groton’s Secret Castle